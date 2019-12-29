Bi-State Classic: Westby's Conor Vatland surprises self with 170-pound championship

Conor Vatland wanted to take full advantage of qualifying to wrestle for a Bi-State Classic championship on Saturday night.
The Westby High School senior never really pictured himself with the chance to wrestle on the big stage in the middle of the La Crosse Center floor until it became reality Saturday morning.
"Not at all," he answered when asked if winning Bi-State was part of his preseason list of goals. "My first three years, the Bi-State was stacked with multiple state champs in each bracket.
"This tournament has always been cut-throat, and I never saw myself getting on the stage."
Vatland (20-3) not only got on the stage, he beat Bloomington Kennedy's Isaac Grams 8-2 to win the 170-pound championship. Grams (17-1) entered the championship bout with an unbeaten record.
"When I won my quarterfinal match on Friday and qualified for the semifinals, I realized that the worst I could do was sixth, and that's better than I could have dreamed to place," Vatland said. "I just continued to surprise myself this entire weekend."
Vatland saved his final surprise for the end of the third period while clinging to a 4-2 lead. Grams got his body under Vatland's with both of them on their feet and went for the tying takedown, but Vatland got his right arm behind Grams' head and landed on top as the two crashed to the mat.
The takedown and two back points that followed padded Vatland's margin of victory by four points.
"That match was tight right down to the end there," Westby coach Rob Kirner said. "I was worried about that deep duck, but Conor was left with an option there.
"Fight from there or hit the chin-whip neck wrench. He hit it, stepped over and got it with some good hips there, as well."
Vatland's championship experience started a little earlier than that of other qualifiers. To take full advantage of the chance he had given himself, Vatland showed up early to the final session.
"I came in before everyone else started trickling in just to acclimate and not get psyched out," Vatland said. "I brought my 220-pound teammate (Dylan Nottestad) with me, brought him up on the stage and said, 'Let's get a warmup.'"
Nottestad (19-5) added a fourth-place finish for the Norsemen at 200.
But before warmup, Vatland stood on the stage and took in the view.
"I took a 360 (turn) so I could breathe it all in," he said. "It is quite the experience."
Vatland hopes the experience can help him reach new heights as a wrestler. This performance topped his previous Bi-State best of eighth place, so the next order of business is to get back to the WIAA individual state meet and place there. Vatland was a qualifier at 182 last year but didn't place.
"One thing to remember is that all of his losses this year are when he wrestled at 182," Kirner said. "He's still undefeated at 170, and that's where he's going to stay."