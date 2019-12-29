Bi-State Classic: Westby's Conor Vatland surprises self with 170-pound championship

The takedown and two back points that followed padded Vatland's margin of victory by four points.

"That match was tight right down to the end there," Westby coach Rob Kirner said. "I was worried about that deep duck, but Conor was left with an option there.

"Fight from there or hit the chin-whip neck wrench. He hit it, stepped over and got it with some good hips there, as well."

Vatland's championship experience started a little earlier than that of other qualifiers. To take full advantage of the chance he had given himself, Vatland showed up early to the final session.

"I came in before everyone else started trickling in just to acclimate and not get psyched out," Vatland said. "I brought my 220-pound teammate (Dylan Nottestad) with me, brought him up on the stage and said, 'Let's get a warmup.'"

Nottestad (19-5) added a fourth-place finish for the Norsemen at 200.

But before warmup, Vatland stood on the stage and took in the view.

"I took a 360 (turn) so I could breathe it all in," he said. "It is quite the experience."