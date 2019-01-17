Four years ago, Matthew Waldera and his current Blair-Taylor High School boys basketball teammates sat in the stands as the 2014 Wildcats received the silver ball.
The young Wildcats-to-be admired the players and longtime coach Randy Storlie.
Now, they’ve grown up and have a chance to replicate what those teams of the past have accomplished. And a lot has been accomplished at this tradition-rich baskeball program, as Blair-Taylor has made eight state appearances, Blair (before combining with Taylor) has three and Taylor one. That’s 12 trips to Madison, if you’re counting.
“They played as a team and we saw how much fun they had,” Waldera said of the state runner-up team in 2014. “They really wanted to win and they wanted to get that ball.”
Waldera and the Wildcats would like nothing more than a gold ball to end what has been a perfect start to this season.
Entering Thursday night’s game vs. Alma/Pepin, the Wildcats are off to a 12-0 start, which was entirely unexpected, especially to Storlie.
What’s kind of surprised me a little bit is our defense has been a little bit better than I anticipated, working together,” said Storlie, who has a 480-204 record in 30 seasons with the program. “We play a zone defense, and everybody who’s been coming in and out has done a real nice job. Also, my bench has stepped up and played exceptionally well.”
Much like the Prairie du Chien girls basketball team — which has had a similar turnaround season — the Blair-Taylor boys have a couple of signature wins.
Two of them were to start the season.
The Wildcats defeated Division 3 Nekoosa 79-53 on Nov. 29, and then knocked off Gilmanton by 26 points five nights later.
But, the biggest win came against the defending Division 5 champion Bangor on Dec. 11.
The Cardinals led by 16 points in the second half, but the Wildcats — comprised of just three seniors — chipped away and defeated Bangor 74-66. To date, that’s Bangor’s lone loss on the season.
It was Bangor’s first loss since a 30-point defeat to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Jan. 29, 2017.
“I think it probably put a little confidence and a little more giddy up in our step,” Storlie said. “Maybe as coaches we looked at each other and said, ‘You know what, maybe we’re better than what we think we are.’ So good things have happened since that. I don’t know if it was a turning point, but of course it didn’t hurt.”
Since that win, the Wildcats have whipped up nine consecutive victories.
Storlie said that win is “up there” in his list of most memorable wins, but it still doesn’t top the 2010 sectional final win over Poynette.
In that game, the Wildcats were down by 14 points with nine minutes remaining, but they beat Poynette by 13 in overtime. The Wildcats qualified for the state tournament in 2010.
Waldera, the Wildcats’ leading scorer on this year’s team, saw this hot start coming.
“We have a good team mesh going right now,” Waldera said. “We’ve had players make more plays than last year.”
Waldera is one of the Wildcats who has stepped up. Waldera is averaging 14.3 ppg. through 12 games, and is the team’s top rebounder with 93. Sophomore Kyle Steien leads the team in scoring at 14.7 ppg.
“I think that they just love playing basketball,” Storlie said of this year’s team. “They love being together. It’s kind of their family. It’s their second family. They just like being together and they have a real good time hanging out with each other. They are just a super nice bunch of kids. Whatever has happened and turned them on, that’s great. I’m just glad I’m a part of it.”
