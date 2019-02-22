Central High School senior Noah Parcher wasn’t afraid to attack the basket on Friday.
Parcher’s willingness to be aggressive sparked a 30-10 run that propelled the Red Raiders (20-2) to an 84-61 win in front of about 800 people at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
For the first 12 minutes, 50 seconds, the Spartans and Red Raiders were neck-and-neck.
Memorial (15-7) kept the first 12:50 close by sinking 3-pointers as the Spartans’ first 12 points came from behind the ark. In all, Memorial hit eight 3s in the first half, but the Red Raiders knew what the Spartans were going to bring.
“We knew they were shooting well, and we knew two teams were going to go back and forth,” said Parcher, who scored a game-high 25 points. “We just had to keep taking it to them.”
The Spartans made 70 percent of their 3s in the first half.
Red Raiders coach Todd Fergot admitted his team’s defensive closeouts weren’t as crisp as they’ve usually been, and knows that’s something Central needs to work on as the WIAA playoffs begin next week.
“We gave them some open looks, and we need to do a better job of taking those away,” Fergot said. “I thought we weathered the storm. I think we had a good opportunity for us to grow. We always want to challenge our guys.”
Parcher got the run started by attacking the basket and got fouled as he scored a layup while bumped to the floor. That was one of three instances where Parcher converted on a three-point play, and there were other times when he wasn’t afraid to find the paint.
“I had to look to be aggressive,” Parcher said. “The coaches have been really talking to me about being aggressive. They said I need to score more, and I’ve always been a pass-first (player).”
Parcher made nine field goals — none of which were 3s — and made all seven of his free-throw attempts, including two via a technical foul called on Spartans coach Steve Collins with 10:04 remaining.
“Noah did a nice job of finding his shots coming out of the motion offense,” Fergot said.
Red Raiders junior Johnny Davis added 24 points, scoring 14 during Central’s 30-10 run. He worked through an illness on Friday, and the Red Raiders junior did not practice Thursday due to a cold/flu bug that’s going around the school right now. Davis’ still managed to make nine field goals and make six of seven free throws.
“When I came out of the game, I knew I had to get liquids in me,” Davis said. “I knew I couldn’t let it get to me, or I wouldn’t have played good.”
However, Davis still critiqued his performance, citing that he “missed a lot of little bunnies that I easily could’ve made.”
Terrance Thompson added 16 points for Central, 10 of which came in the first half.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 29, but due to weather, it was postponed to Tuesday.
Tuesday’s date couldn’t work because a few of the Spartans’ players took ACT tests that day.
So, they finally played Friday.
“It was a playoff-type atmosphere, and we always want to challenge our guys,” Fergot said. “I thought it was a good test heading into the tournament.”
Memorial, meanwhile, had one player who scored in double figures, and that was 6-foot-4 senior Dryden Thompson with 14.
“(Central) is a really good basketball team,” Collins said. “I think it was a plus for both of us to play, and I think we got a lot out of it. I think Central is one of the top two or three teams in the state in any division.”