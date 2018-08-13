The Central High School boys basketball team has been selected to compete in the prestigious City of Palms Classic on Dec. 17-22.
The Red Raiders grabbed a spot in the Fort Myers, Fla., showcase after Sun Prairie was taken out of the field following the transfer of Cardinals Jalen and Kobe Johnson to Nicolet.
Central coach Todd Fergot said he was contacted by an event coordinator last week and made alterations to the schedule to take advantage of the opportunity.
“It was important to us that the teams we’d have to cancel games with had someone to play, and we got that worked out,” Fergot said. “This is an excellent chance for our kids.”
The Red Raiders, who won the WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2016 and qualified for the state semifinals last year, have three players — juniors Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis and Terrance Thompson — with multiple Division I offers, and that makes them attractive for organizers of events that draw competition from all over the country.
Central, which held a team meeting Monday afternoon to discuss fundraising options and other aspects of the event, will play two games as part of the Signature Series at the City of Palms. Fergot said Monday he did not yet know Central’s opponents.
Twenty-six teams in three brackets competed in last year’s City of Palms. Twelve players selected in the 2018 NBA Draft played in the City of Palms as high school students. Recent No. 1 overall selections — Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton in 2018 and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons in 2016 — are among them.
The Red Raiders had to cancel nonconference games against Hudson and Wisconsin Rapids to fit these games into their 2018-19 schedule. Sun Prairie has stepped in to play those games.