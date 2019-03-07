Johnny Davis said his heart almost stopped. Terrance Thompson was worried when the shot was released, too.
The only time the Logan fieldhouse was quiet Thursday night was when Onalaska High School junior Tyrell Stuttley unloaded a shot from Central’s free-throw line as time expired.
The ball bounced from the backboard to the rim and out as the buzzer sounded before more than 1,600 people reacted with cheers and gasps at Central’s 54-51 victory in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
The seventh-ranked Hilltoppers (20-5) pushed the second-ranked Red Raiders (23-2) to the end, but Central survived to qualify for their fourth straight sectional championship.
“I was right behind him when he shot it,” said Davis, who scored 18 points. “I was thinking there’s no way that’s going in, but then it curved a little and hit the backboard. Oh, God. Then it rimmed out.”
The Red Raiders play Merrill (21-4) on Saturday for the right to advance to the state tournament at the Kohl Center. That game tips off at 11 a.m. with tickets on sale at Central Friday morning.
That final shot was one of the few things that went wrong for the Hilltoppers, who dictated pace and hit big shots all night.
Senior Jonathan Flanagan made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and Stuttley converted under the basket consistently on his way to a game-high 19.
Onalaska had a 39-34 lead after Stuttley turned an offensive rebound into a basket with 8 minutes, 41 seconds left and led 42-37 when Sam Kick answered a Noah Parcher 3-pointer with one of his own as 7:34 remained.
Central gave up the lead with 10:02 to go and didn’t get it back until Parcher hit another 3-pointer to break a 43-43 tie with 3:54 left.
That possession was set up by a Thompson steal, which was just one of his many big plays down the stretch for the Red Raiders.
“Him going to the floor and getting that ball may have been the biggest play in the game,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “He did a lot for us tonight, but that play was a big one.”
Thompson scored twice in the final 4:44 and made a great pass to Davis for a dunk that gave Central a 50-45 lead with 1:18 left. Jordan Davis followed that with a steal and layup to complete a 13-3 run that began after Kick’s 3-pointer.
“They got that big 3 from Parcher,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “When they get the lead, they are so hard to play against.”
The dunk and layup by the Davis brothers seemed to move the Red Raiders into the clear, but Flanagan wasn’t done with them. He made two 3-pointers in the final minute — the second over an extended arm of the 6-foot-7 Thompson — and had the Hilltoppers within 52-51 with 27.5 seconds to go.
Parcher hit two bonus free throws on the next possession, and David Hayden rebounded a missed shot by Carson Arenz at the other end before missing the free throw with 1.9 seconds left and giving Stuttley the chance to send the game to overtime.
The Hilltoppers hit nine 3-pointers and dictated pace, but they couldn’t fluster the Red Raiders.
“They hit shots we knew they could hit,” Thompson said. “The adrenaline was pumping tonight, and they played a good game.
“We’re a more mature team this year, and I think that’s what got us this win.”