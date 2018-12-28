The Aquinas High School boys basketball team went into halftime feeling good about the fact that it had trimmed its deficit to six points after trailing by double digits for much of the first half.
Unfortunately for the Blugolds, the momentum stayed in the locker room, as Lakeland Union wore down Aquinas to the tune of a 68-46 win for the Thunderbirds Friday night in the championship game of the Aquinas Holiday Tournament at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by seniors Jacob Savoldelli and Brandon Merfeld sparked a 14-3 run for the Blugolds (3-7) in the closing minutes of the first half, but Lakeland (7-2) controlled the second half, outscoring Aquinas 33-17.
The Blugolds advanced to the title game on the heels of a 51-43 win against Adams-Friendship on Thursday, but Aquinas shot just 5-of-24 from the field in the second half against Lakeland Union.
“We talked about the things we were doing well to end the half, and needing to build on those, and we struggled to execute what we talked about,” Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. “I think the back-to-back (games) got to us a little bit, we hit a wall, and things weren’t going so well for us.”
Savoldelli led Aquinas with 15 points, while Merfeld added 12. Each topped the 20-point mark against Adams-Friendship, but struggled to find the same looks against a bigger, longer Thunderbirds team.
“We knew (Savoldelli) and (Merfeld) were nice players,” said Lakeland Union coach Rich Fortier. “We knew we had to be urgent with them and get on them, and they made us pay when we didn’t. We picked it up when we needed to defensively and got in their space a little bit better, but until we did that, they got comfortable.”
The Blugolds are off until Tuesday, Jan. 8, when they return to MVC play at home against Holmen. Until then, Reinhart said that the majority of focus at practice will be between the ears.
“It’s mental stuff, and it’s being more aware of what’s going on on the court,” Reinhart said. “It’s five guys being in different situations, offensively and defensively, and knowing what we’re giving up and where we’re getting good stuff happening on the offensive end. We need to get more of the good stuff and eliminate the problems, and that’s part of learning.”