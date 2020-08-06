Boys basketball: Onalaska's Gavin McGrath commits to North Dakota

Sather played at Northern State (S.D.), which competes with Winona State in the NSIC. He coached high school basketball in South Dakota for a number of years and was hired by North Dakota prior to last season. The Fighting Hawks were 15-18 and runner-up in the Summit League Tournament.

McGrath has been an interesting prospect since arriving at Onalaska for his freshman year. His role has increased each season, and he has become a definite defensive force as the Hilltoppers have been one of the top two teams in the MVC since his arrival.

McGarth averaged 6.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as Onalaska won the conference and posted a 23-2 record before a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to Central.

He shot 45.7 percent from the floor and blocked 57 shots for an average of 2.5 per game. He also made seven 3-pointers, but focused more on what the team needed most from him, and that was defense.

McGrath attended Coulee Christian in West Salem through eighth grade before moving on to Onalaska. He was 6 feet tall by the end of sixth grade and 6-6 by the end of eighth.

"My parents thought, 'Well, he could be really good at basketball if he wanted to,'" McGrath said. "We decided to find the best place for me to play basketball, and it's gone well."