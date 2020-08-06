Boys basketball: Onalaska's Gavin McGrath commits to North Dakota

Gavin McGrath was a little concerned with being able to show enough college basketball coaches what he could do this summer.
With AAU schedules limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and McGrath becoming a senior at Onalaska High School in September, the last couple of months were supposed to be significant as he looked for a new opportunity after graduation.
But it turns out that the University of North Dakota staff saw just what it wanted to see, and the 6-foot-10 standout felt the same way about the Fighting Hawks.
McGrath accepted a scholarship offer from North Dakota on Thursday, continuing the Coulee Region pipeline to Division I basketball programs.
"I was concerned because (the pandemic) made it tougher," McGrath said. "I can't go on visits until they open up, and I don't even know when that will be.
"They offered me about a month ago (July 15), and I haven't been there yet, but I think it's going to be a really good fit for me."
McGrath had other offers -- Northern Michigan being the first with Southern Illinois and IUPUI following -- but said North Dakota's commitment to working with its post players stood out to him in conversations he had with coaches.
"They really treat their bigs well," McGrath said. "Their coach (Paul Sather) is 6-8, so he understands what has to be done for the bigs."
Sather played at Northern State (S.D.), which competes with Winona State in the NSIC. He coached high school basketball in South Dakota for a number of years and was hired by North Dakota prior to last season. The Fighting Hawks were 15-18 and runner-up in the Summit League Tournament.
McGrath has been an interesting prospect since arriving at Onalaska for his freshman year. His role has increased each season, and he has become a definite defensive force as the Hilltoppers have been one of the top two teams in the MVC since his arrival.
McGarth averaged 6.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as Onalaska won the conference and posted a 23-2 record before a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to Central.
He shot 45.7 percent from the floor and blocked 57 shots for an average of 2.5 per game. He also made seven 3-pointers, but focused more on what the team needed most from him, and that was defense.
McGrath attended Coulee Christian in West Salem through eighth grade before moving on to Onalaska. He was 6 feet tall by the end of sixth grade and 6-6 by the end of eighth.
"My parents thought, 'Well, he could be really good at basketball if he wanted to,'" McGrath said. "We decided to find the best place for me to play basketball, and it's gone well."
McGrath played in a handful of tournaments over the summer with the Wisconsin Playground Club and felt like he was able to take advantage of the opportunities he was given.
He will be one of the reasons the Hilltoppers are probably favored to win a second straight conference title. McGrath and fellow seniors Victor Desmond and Sam Kick all return after playing significant roles in the last two seasons.
McGarth said he has learned something from every coach he has had over the years but has probably picked up a lot recently by working closely with Onalaska assistant coach Nick Arenz.
Arenz, at 6-8,helped Onalaska win a Division 2 state championship before moving on to play at UW-Green Bay and Winona State.
"I have liked working with him a lot," McGrath said of Arenz. "We haven't been able to do as much this summer, but he is someone who knows a lot of the things I have to be good at and get better at."
McGrath said the focus lately has been on his jump shot, which becomes increasingly important for players of any size in today's game.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!