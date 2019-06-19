Sam Zwieg is excited to see what kind of basketball coach he can be.
The 25-year old former UW-La Crosse wide receiver and Logan High School math teacher took the plunge back into organized basketball two years ago as an assistant coach on Andy Fernholz’s staff.
Zwieg absorbed everything he could, learning how to deal with players as much as what the rangers were trying to do while defending or scoring.
When Fernholz decided after last season ended that he was going to step down from his position, Zwieg was instantly interested in more responsibility.
“I want to continue on with what (Fernholz) has done here,” Zwieg said. “I think he was relieved and excited that I was all in with this.”
Zwieg was announced as the coach Wednesday, and he will spend the summer working with players to develop an identity and personality.
Zwieg knows defense is a focus, and fundamentals will be important for a team that won’t be able to rely on a lot of experience when the new season begins.
Seniors Jacksun Hamilton, Devin Moran and Jhakai Funches will form the foundation of the team after playing the heaviest minutes out of the returning players.
Zwieg has spent a couple of years with all of them, but this summer will be different. He will be looking at them a little differently as the architect of the program moving forward.
“I think it’s going to be a fresh start for everyone,” Zwieg said. “Everyone is excited and up for the challenge.
“We know what’s at stake, especially with the teams in our conference. We know this will be tough, but we are ready to work hard and improve every day.”
Zwieg said he learned a lot as part of Fernholz’s staff. After being away from basketball, for the most part, since he played at Watertown High School, Zwieg re-acclimated himself with some of the Xs and Os of the game.
But he also put a coaching spin on that.
It was Xs and Os, but it wasn’t,” he said. “I really tried to look at it all from a player’s perspective, so I could see how they were understanding what we were doing.
“I wanted to work on being able to tell them why were doing the things we were doing rather than just what to do.”
The Rangers were 9-15 last season. While they may not have picked up as many victories as they wanted, they showed they could compete with good teams.
Like everyone else, they struggled mightily with MVC champion Central and runner-up Onalaska. But Logan beat Sparta twice and Holmen once toward the end of the season and picked up a win over a 14-win Eau Claire North team earlier in the season.
The Rangers also hung with Kaukauna (20-6) before losing 75-62 at the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center in January.
Those efforts and a good showing at last weekend's Badger Team Camp — Logan was 3-1 with its only loss coming to Eastview, Minn. — will be pieces on which Zwieg can build in his own way.
"I'm not sure if I will be a different coach (than Fernholz)," Zwieg said. "We're both competitors. We want to win, and we want that instilled in the kids.
"We have a lot of similarities in what we like, but there will be some different things in what we do moving forward, too."