Boys golf: Holmen holds off Tomah to win MVC meet

ONALASKA — The Holmen High School boys golf team made a big jump in winning an MVC meet at the Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Wednesday.

The Vikings, who placed third in the first conference meet of the season, shot a collective 312 to beat second-place Tomah (319) and third-place Onalaska (323) with Luke Taibel's 2-over-par 73 leading the way.

Taibel, golfing in the Vikings' No. 3 spot, shot a 1-under 34 on the back nine to counter a 3-over 39 on the front. His back nine was clean with eight pars and a birdie on the par-5 17th.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Taibel beat teammate Sam Evenson to become medalist. Evenson checked in at 76 and finished one shot ahead of Onalaska's Jordan Degaetano and Tomah's Hunter Neumann, who tied for third.

The Timberwolves were also led by Kade Gnewikow's 78 and received 82s from Kale Gnewikow and Jake Berry.

The Hilltoppers received additional scoring rounds from Max Breiling (78) and Ethan Kramer (80). Thomas Breit and Aiden Walz both shot 88.

Aquinas was led by Sam Dobbins (78) and Ben Swift (79), while Central/Logan received its lowest scores from Kaleb Lycke (91) and Matthew Timm (95). Sparta received sub-90 rounds from Brock Connelly (86), Ty Lietzau (89) and Colton Flock (89).

Aquinas was fourth with a score of 356 and was followed by Sparta (361) and Central/Logan (403).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.