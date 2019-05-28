WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys golf team has been a model of consistency this season, with its players carding strong scores up and down the lineup.
That run continued on Tuesday when the Vikings’ top three scorers in the top nine individually and finished second (311 strokes) at the Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln sectional at The Ridges Golf Course. That score finished behind Middleton (306) for the sectional crown, but Holmen qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the first time since 2014.
Sparta’s Austin Erickson — the MVC golfer of the year — tied for fifth (4-over-par 76) and also advanced to state.
Holmen was led by senior Cody Dirks, whose 75 was tied for third after regulation, but he beat Middleton junior Kip Sullivan with a par on the second hole of a playoff to claim third outright. Dirks had 11 pars and three birdies in his round.
Vikings junior Carson Brock tied for fifth (76) and junior Nathan Damaschke was ninth with a 77. Sophomore Sam Evenson (tied for 25th, 83) rounded out the scorers for Holmen, which took 10th in their last team state appearance.
This will be the third Division 1 state berth for Holmen, with it finishing as runner-up in 2012.
Erickson recovered nicely from a front nine in which he was 5-over to go 1-under on the back nine, shooting par or better on eight of the nine holes.
Tomah (332) finished sixth as a team, while Onalaska (358) was eighth. Senior Nolan Stees (tied for 10th, 79) led the Timberwolves, while freshman Max Breiling (tied for 20th, 81) was the top scorer for the Hilltoppers.
Logan sophomore Kaleb Lycke (84) and Central senior Tony Dodge (90) also competed individually.