Boys high school sports roundup: Bangor basketball team blows out Wonewoc-Center

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Bangor High School boys basketball team celebrated a spot among the state’s top 10 Division 5 teams by routing Wonewoc-Center 81-36 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (8-2, 4-0), who are ranked 10th in the first Associated Press poll of the season, won their 74th straight conference game behind 23 points from Will Reader and at least two from eight of his teammates.

Gunner Ellenburg added 16 and Dustin McDonald 14 for Bangor, which plays at Royall on Friday and against Aquinas (10-1, ranked ninth in Division 4) at the La Crosse Center as part of the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday.

Cashton 84, New Lisbon 47

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Presley Brueggen scored a game-high 24 points and Bowdy Dempsey added 20 for the Eagles, who led 41-28 at the half.

Brady and Noah Hemmersbach chipped in nine points apiece as first-place Cashton (11-2, 5-0) won its 10th in a row.

Royall 60, Brookwood 44

ONTARIO, Wis. — The Falcons (2-9, 0-4) have lost three in a row.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 75, Arcadia 42

ONALASKA — Kodi Miller posted a game-high 17 points and Gavin Proudfoot registered a double-double to lead the Knights, ranked sixth in Division 4 by The Associated Press, to their eighth win in a row.

Miller made three of his eight 3-point attempts, while Proudfoot finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 11 points for Onalaska Luther (10-1, 4-1), which led 36-20 at the half and made 11 3-pointers as a team.

Trev Bjorge had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals to pace the Raiders (1-9, 1-4), while Richard Gomez added 10 points.

West Salem 87, Viroqua 37

WEST SALEM — The first-place Panthers (10-0, 4-0), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, outscored the Blackhawks by 40 points in the second half.

Junior Carson Koepnick scored a team-high 18 points, and senior CJ McConkey reached double figures for a second straight time with 13. Junior Peter Lattos added 10 as West Salem maintained a one-game lead on Onalaska Luther.

G-E-T 88, Black River Falls 76

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Cody Schmitz led all scorers with 39 points, 24 of which came in the second half, as the Red Hawks snapped a five-game skid.

Jack Beedle added 18 points for G-E-T, which improved to 5-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference, while Will Mack had 12.

Trey Cowley made three 3-pointers and led the Tigers (4-6, 2-2) with 29 points, and Evan Anderson added 23.

Evan Voss was also in double figures with 13 points, but Black River Falls couldn’t come back from a 40-38 halftime deficit.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 84, Wabasha-Kellogg 41

WABASHA, Minn. — Jackson Koepke and Reid Klug combined for eight 3-pointers and 30 points for the Warriors (10-0, 4-0), who held the Falcons to 16 first-half points.

Koepke finished with 18 points and Klug 12 for Caledonia, which made 10 3-pointers and also received nine points — all in the first half — from Iowa State commit Eli King.

Nonconference

Onalaska 61, Chippewa Falls 55

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (7-2) beat the Cardinals behind a game-high 20-point performance from senior Michael Skemp.

Freshman TJ Stuttley added 14 points for Onalaska, which has won seven of its past eight games and hosts Tomah on Thursday.

Tomah 78, Richland Center 55

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (6-6) have won three in a row and five of seven after taking care of the Hornets.

Senior Dusty Derousseau scored a game-high 21 points,and junior teammate Tom Hesse had 16 for Tomah, which made 11 3-pointers and had seven players make at least one. Derousseau scored 14 of his points in the second half.

River Falls 66, Holmen 44

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Carter Paulson and Jase Leeser scored nine points apiece to lead the Vikings, who lost their third in a row and fell to 3-8.

BOYS HOCKEY

MVC

Onalaska/La Crosse 4, Tomah/Sparta 1

TOMAH — Peyton Jones registered a hat trick for the Hilltoppers, including a goal that broke a 1-1 tie in the second period.

Quinn Anderson also scored a goal for Onalaska/La Crosse (5-7, 2-1), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Conlan Yourell scored the lone goal for Tomah/Sparta (3-11, 1-2), which beat the Hilltoppers 4-3 on Dec. 14 but has lost eight in a row.

WRESTLING

Coulee

Mel.-Min./G-E-T 66, Viroqua 9

GALESVILLE — The Titans won five of the nine contested matches via pin, with Brooks Johnson (120 pounds), Jackson Blaken (126), Tanner Anderson (145), Carson Koss (152) and Alex Wieczorek (170) all pinning their opponents.

The Blackhawks’ Aaron DiPietro won via pin at 182 pounds.

Nonconference

Sparta 42, Cashton 24

SPARTA — The Spartans’ Brock Connelly pinned the Eagles’ Jack Schlesner at 170 pounds, while Devon Lietzau (120) won via technical fall and Tye Klass (182) won via major decision for Sparta.

Onesimo Tirado (138), Ericris Tirado (195) and Austin Culpitt (285) all won via pin for Cashton.

