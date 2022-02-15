Boys high school sports roundup: La Crosse Central basketball team clinches MVC title

The Central High School boys basketball team clinched the MVC title outright with an 88-60 win over Sparta on Tuesday night.

Senior guard Devon Fielding made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 25 points to go with nine rebounds to pace the RiverHawks, the top-ranked team in Division 2 by The Associated Press.

Senior forward Noah Compan added 15 points and six rebounds for Central (21-1, 10-0), while senior guard Colin Adams made three 3s and finished with 13 points.

Layden Bender made seven 3-pointers and led the Spartans (4-17, 0-10) with a game-high 33 points, while Landen Massey added 10 points.

The RiverHawks have won 18 in a row and close the regular season with games against Onalaska and Aquinas.

Onalaska 66, Tomah 55

TOMAH — Isaac Skemp and Nick Odom helped the Hilltoppers (16-4, 7-3) rally from a 34-26 halftime deficit and win their seventh in a row.

Skemp made four 3-pointers and had all of his 14 points in the second half, while Odom had 11 of his team-high 16 points after the break.

Adam Skifton added 13 points for Onalaska, which beat Tomah 55-49 on Feb. 1, while T.J. Stuttley had 10 points.

Dusty Derousseau led the Timberwolves (12-10, 6-5) with 18 points. Tom Hesse finished with 16 points and Bryant Thornton added 11 for Tomah, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Holmen 72, Logan 69

HOLMEN — The Vikings (7-14, 4-6) had three players in double figures and held off the Rangers in the second half to snap a three-game skid.

Drew Tengblad led Holmen with 17 points, while Jase Leeser made three 3-pointers and added 13 points. Carter Paulson chipped in 12 points for the Vikings, who avenged a 70-55 loss at Logan on Jan. 14.

Keenan Hass scored 20 points for the Rangers and Eli Stovall added 18, but Logan (5-17, 2-9) couldn’t overcome a 42-31 halftime deficit.

Coulee

G-E-T 70, Westby 60

GALESVILLE — Sophomore guard Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 26 points to help the Red Hawks (9-12, 4-5) bounce back from Saturday’s loss at Tomah.

Jackson Burns added 23 points and Will Mack had 10 for G-E-T, who split the season series with the Norsemen (8-13, 4-7).

Hudson Lipski scored 21 points to pace Westby, while Cale Griffin and Blake Sutton were also in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 51, C-FC 43

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — A balanced scoring effort helped the Wildcats improve to 14-8 overall and 8-5 in the conference.

Evan Nehring scored a game-high 15 points, while Cain Fremstad and Kyle Obieglo each had 11 points. Caden Kruse added 10 points for Blair-Taylor, which has won seven of its last nine games.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 80, Fillmore Central 56

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Cam Manske had 19 points and Carter Todd 16 for the Lancers (15-4, 9-2), who dominated the second half after holding a 36-29 lead at halftime.

Parker McQuin added 12 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which made seven 3-pointers. Manske had three of those 3s.

Caledonia 91, Winona Cotter 48

CALEDONIA — The top-ranked Warriors (21-1,10-0) had 53 points in the first half behind nine made 3-pointers.

Mason King had five of those and finished with a team-high 17 points. Iowa State commit Eli King added 11 points, all of which came in the first half.

Jackson Koepke made three 3s for his nine points, all in the first half, while Lewis Doyle also totaled nine points.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 56, La Farge 50

LA FARGE, Wis. — Landon Pedretti led the Pirates (9-10, 5-6) with 18 points, while Mason Zink added 12.

SWC

Dodgeville 63, Prairie du Chien 52

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (7-15, 3-5) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Nonconference

Aquinas 67, Richland Center 47

The Blugolds (16-6) won for the second straight night and were led by junior Jackson Flottmeyer’s 16 points.

Senior Will Skemp added 14 and senior Chris Wilson 10 for Aquinas, outscored the Hornets by 10 points in each half. Ten players scored at least two points for the Blugolds.

West Salem 72, Wisconsin Dells 55

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Panthers, the top-ranked team in Division 3, made 13 3-pointers as they ran their winning streak to nine games and improved to 20-1.

Carson Koepnick made two 3s and led West Salem with 19 points, while Tamarrein Henderson made four 3s and added 18 points and Brett McConkey hit three 3s and finished with 14 points.

Koepnick had 15 of his points in the first half as the Panthers built a 46-32 lead.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 1 regional semifinals

Sun Prairie 7, Onalaska/La Crosse 0

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The ninth-seeded Hilltoppers (6-19) trailed 3-0 after the first period and 6-0 after the second as their season came to a close.

Onalaska/La Crosse put 26 shots on goal but were unable to convert any of them, including on two power plays.

Noah Clemment made 25 saves for the Hilltoppers.

Superior 4, Tomah/Sparta 0

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tenth-seeded Tomah/Sparta (6-17-2) mustered just 14 shots on goal to 49 from seventh-seeded Superior.

Jake Berry made 45 saves, but Tomah/Sparta trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second.

Middleton 3, Aquinas co-op 0

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The 11th-seeded Avalanche’s (9-14) season came to a close in the first round of the playoffs, losing by three goals in a road matchup against sixth-seeded Middleton (16-8).

All three of the Cardinals’ goals came in the first period before both teams were scoreless in the remaining two frames.

