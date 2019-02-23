ONALASKA — With a steely-eyed focus that rarely saw it blink during the regular season, the Onalaska co-op boys hockey team never lost sight of its ultimate goal:
Mission Madison.
With a blend of talent from Onalaska and La Crosse high schools, the Hilltoppers were gung-ho on earning a trip to Madison for the WIAA state tournament.
Consider it done.
The Onalaska co-op flexed its considerable depth on each end of the OmniCenter ice, then used two goals apiece from Tommy Duren and CJ Lass to dominate the Reedsburg co-op 6-0 in a sectional final Saturday afternoon before a crowd estimated at 600.
Onalaska (24-3), winners of three straight and 13 of its last 14, will find out its state tournament opponent during Sunday’s seeding meeting. Regardless, the Hilltoppers — who earned the fifth state appearance in program history — will play Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center.
“It is an unbelievable experience, just all the teammates, all the coaches, all the effort we put in since June. It has just been ridiculous, and now it is paying off,” said Onalaska’s Ryan Gargaro, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound defenseman who came up with a power-play goal to make it 3-0 Hilltoppers in the second period.
“We’ve got a job to do down in Madison and we’ve got to go take care of it. Not as participants; we got to go there to win games.”
Onalaska has steamrolled its way to Madison, winning three tournament games by a combined score of 24-1. It has combined a deep and explosive offense — seven players had 30 or more points during the regular season — with a physical, blanket-like defense backed by a standout goalie in Jack Weber.
Equally important, it has stuck together like super glue in the locker room, on the ice and off it.
“We didn’t know how things were going to come together or how guys were going to play, or things like that. As the season went on it has continued to develop and we have played some really good hockey early in the year, and that kind of set the expectations high,” Onalaska coach Tim Ebner said.
“I know this group of kids, they want to compete every day. In practice, in game, they want to compete. They had some objectives on their own.”
It wasn’t easy, as the Reedsburg co-op (19-5-1) used some hot goaltending by Cooper Oakes (40 shots, 34 saves) to stay in the game in the opening period. Oakes turned aside the first 11 shots he faced — including several from point-blank range during an Onalaska power play — before Tommy Duren broke the ice. Duren converted a beautiful pass from C.J. Lass with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first period to make it 1-0.
Onalaska, however, had a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal but just a 1-0 lead to show for it. That didn’t bother Weber, a senior goalie who had saved 15 of 16 shots in the playoffs after posting three shutouts during the regular season.
“I was happy it was a close game, as those are always fun,” said Weber, who finished with 19 saves. “I just knew if we got the next one, it would be a big goal.”
What may have been the biggest goal came 4 minutes, 15 seconds into the second period when Oakes — who had stymied Hardy Weiner on a breakaway shot just three minutes earlier — sent a clearing pass toward his teammate that Lass intercepted.
Lass, who had 22 goals during the regular season and two in the playoffs entering the game, buried the puck top-shelf to give Onalaska a 2-0 lead.
“That was awesome. To be honest, Tommy Duren was calling for it (puck) and I looked, but then the goalie was out of the net, so I had to take the shot,” said Lass, who leads the Hilltoppers with four goals and five assists in three playoff games.
“It was a nice play, then hearing the fans, that always gets you going. And one you get one (goal), it is easier to get another as the goalie starts getting down and you can flip a couple in on him.”
That’s exactly what Gargaro did on a power-play shot at the 7:16 mark of the second. The Hilltoppers were on a power play because Lass took a hard check from behind, which resulted in a 5-minute major penalty on Reedsburg’s Jonathan Zobel.
The Hilltoppers outshot Reedsburg 15-8 in the second period, then 13-7 in the third when Lass, Weiner and Duren scored to put the game away. Lass finished with a five-point day, while Ziegelbein added three assists and Max Popp two.
“It took a lot of work, for sure, but co-oping with La Crosse definitely helped,” Lass said of earning a state tournament berth.
“People always ask, ‘How was the transition?’ It really didn’t seem like much of a transition because we had all played with each other. We had a lot of chemistry right off the bat.”