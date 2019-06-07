The Logan High School boys tennis team has etched a couple new accomplishments into the program’s history book this season.
Along with sending six individuals to the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament last weekend, the full team made the trip to Madison on Friday for the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament. Fourth-seeded Logan (11-2) will be making its tournament debut against top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (18-7) at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The six individual qualifiers and the team tournament berth both firsts for the program, which has been under the direction of Lee Retzlaff for the past 19 seasons.
“We had that (team state) as a target all year, and we were looking at that option throughout the year,” Retzlaff said. “We knew we had a good team, but we weren’t sure if we’d be able to do it. The guys just refuse to give up.”
The Rangers were able to land themselves a spot at the state tournament after winning their sectional at Eau Claire Regis with 18 team points. The sectional featured first-place finishes from senior Ben Fowler (15-3) and junior Ian Hofland (17-3), the top two singles players. The doubles duo of Sam Novak and Jonathan Marcou (15-1) won its flight, and the pair of Garrett Simmons and Avery Schams (15-4) finished second.
For Fowler, a senior who has qualified for the individual tournament all four years of his high school career, being able to go to state with his team will be a special experience.
“It’s awesome because the first couple years I went down there (Madison) by myself,” he said. “But now having my teammates with me, that’ll be a lot more fun.”
Getting to state as an individual can be done by personal strength, endurance and aptitude. But going as a team requires something extra, something which the Rangers vowed to do this year.
According to Retzleff, the team knew that its talent and experience would set it apart, but there was one element that was missing — unity.
“The team made a pact with themselves this season to have unity, and I think that made all the difference,” he said. “In the beginning of the season they trusted and relied on each other and knew they had the skill, and they just became more determined. I was really excited to see the team bonding together like I haven’t seen other tennis teams do before. They just want to win for each other.”
Representing the full team on the state stage adds some extra weight on the back of each individual athlete.
“Instead of moving on as an individual, we’re moving on as a team and every points counts,” Novak said. “So now you it's not just for you, but for your entire team.”