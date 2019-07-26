LA CRESCENT — It's hard to believe now, but there was a time when Caledonia High School baseball was the afterthought of Caledonia athletics.
Sure, the Warriors had some winning seasons, but in Caledonia football and basketball had always reigned as king.
That’s not the case anymore.
Now, the Caledonia baseball program is on the map.
That's thanks to a talented class of athletes and a steady coach in Brad Augedahl, but the program would not be where it is without Tate Meiners and Casey Storlie.
“These two guys put us on the map,” Augedahl said. “It’s more than just being great baseball players. They are great guys. They help with all of our youth programs, the little kids look up to them. When you have success at the top level and you work with these little kids, it drives them to work harder so they will be Tate Meiners’ shoes or Casey Storlie’s shoes.”
Just as recently as 2013, the Caledonia program was winless in Three Rivers Conference play. With Storlie and Meiners, they have shared or won the last four conference titles. Last season, Caledonia earned its first ever trip to the Class AA state tournament in baseball, and finished third.
“I feel Caledonia has always been fair at baseball,” Storlie said. “It’s just we are competing with basketball and football. They are always getting the glory winning state championships, but coming here and putting this program on the map means a lot. Hopefully we got our foot in the door and the younger kids follow the tradition we have going.”
Meiners echoed that and felt that the successes of the other sports were also important to their own success.
“We kind of put baseball on the map in Caledonia,” Meiners said. “It’s kind of an honor to get that recognition. Football and basketball, most of us play those sports and we learned what it takes to be successful and we carried that over to baseball since we were real young.”
The recent Caledonia graduates put up video game-type numbers during their four years on the diamond. Storlie, a lanky southpaw, capped off his Caledonia career with a senior season that saw him allow only three earned runs to go along with 68 strikeouts and nine walks in 47 innings. For his career, the NCAA Division II Minnesota-State Mankato commit went 20-3 with 0.61 ERA.
Meiners fought through a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder throughout the season that forced him off the mound and to be Caledonia’s everyday shortstop. The injury did not seem to impact him at the plate. The NCAA Division II Augustana (S.D.) commit finished with a .469 average, seven home runs and 22 RBI. He also had a .618 on-base percentage, scoring a team-high 37 runs and swiped a team-high 20 bases. Meiners hit .421 in his career.
The duo is just enjoying their last few weeks playing together with Caledonia Legion Post 191. Caledonia is just two wins away from going to state after they defeated Dodge Center 2-1 in the first round of the sub-state playoffs on Thursday. Meiners pitched for the first time in months, picking up the win with four perfect innings of relief. Post 191 plays La Crescent at 10 a.m. Saturday in La Crescent with the winner advancing to Sunday's championship.
“We had a lot of good memories together, so we have just tried to relish it these last few weeks, trying to make it last longer and have fun with it,” Meiners said.
Storlie knows it's time for the next chapter.
“Just knowing I will never get the chance to play with these guys again, it’s a little emotional,” Storlie admitted, “but we have to move on.”