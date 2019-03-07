ROCHESTER, Minn. — In a back-and-forth game, the Caledonia High School girls basketball team came up big on both ends of the floor when it counted the most.
That, plus the fact the Warriors had Katie Tornstrom, proved to be the difference as Caledonia edged Winona Cotter 48-39 in a Section 1AA championship game Thursday night at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center Arena.
The victory sends the Warriors (24-4) to the MSHSL Class AA state tournament next week for the first time since 2011.
“It feels so good, you have no idea. Cotter was focusing on Caitlin (Conniff) and me, and it was huge,” said Tornstrom, who finished with a team-high 18 points. “We made our layups and it came up big for us.”
Both teams went back and forth in the second half, but Caledonia’s defense kept the Ramblers from getting into any flow on offense. Megan Morgan scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the second half for Cotter. Teammate Isabel Northrop added 12.
Cotter had a chance to win not once but twice, thanks to great back-to-back defensive plays from freshman Olivia Gardner. The Ramblers received the ball with the game knotted at 39 with 1 minute left and again with 30 seconds left. But both times, Caledonia came up with a defensive stop.
In the overtime, Caledonia took control when Tornstrom — who is head to Minnesota State University-Moorhead — Thorstrom started the overtime by nailing a 3-point in the opening possession.