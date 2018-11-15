MINNEAPOLIS — Noah King was a spectator the last two times he visited U.S. Bank Stadium with the Caledonia High School football team.
The Warriors beat Paynesville in an MSHSL Class AA semifinal and Pipestone in the championship game to win their third consecutive state title a year ago with the sophomore on the sideline with an injured back.
King was a contributor — a big one — as top-ranked Caledonia returned to Minneapolis and pummeled Paynesville 40-6 at the same venue on Thursday.
The junior rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Warriors (12-0) won their 53rd straight game and earned another drive to Minneapolis to play for the state title on Friday, Nov. 23.
And while he was likely content on some level with watching his older brother, Owen, decimate a couple of opponents on a stage the size of U.S. Bank Stadium, Noah could walk away Thursday knowing he played an important role in what the Warriors accomplished.
“It was a lot of fun,” said King, who was 10-for-21 for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception and carried 15 times for 74 yards and three touchdowns. “I think anytime you play a sport you really enjoy on the biggest stage like today, it’s really fun.”
He started the game attacking Paynesville’s secondary and missed on his first six passes. Noah also threw an interception — his first after five games without one — that ended Caledonia’s third possession.
King made his first two completions on the second drive, first hitting Evan Denstad for a 22-yard gain while being hit and later tossing a short pass to Nick McCabe, who ran untouched for 8 yards until he reached the end zone.
That 7-0 lead stood until Jack Beardmore put the Bulldogs in a bigger hole with a game-changing 58-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
The Warriors threw just one pass in the second half — King threw a 14-yarder to Donnie Lakey in the third quarter — and ran the ball for most of their last two touchdown drives. King’s touchdown throw was his 17th of the season and his touchdowns runs his 11th, 12th and 13th.
TIMELY DEFENSE: One reason that Paynesville couldn’t get much going offensively in the first half was Caledonia’s ability to come up big on big downs.
The Bulldogs hardly moved the first three times they had the ball, but they started the fourth possession with a 9-yard pass completion. Riley Gavin and Ryan Wagner then stopped Daltin Christinsen for no gain on second down, and Wagner dropped him for a 2-yard loss on third down.
Paynesville gained 8 yards on the first play of its next possession, but King and Tate Meiners combined to stop quarterback Grady Fuchs short of the sticks on second down, and the Warriors disrupted the snap and forced a fumble on third down.
The Warriors may not have gotten the consistent pressure to the backfield that it has shown — Fuchs getting his first start at quarterback after Max Weidner was injured in last week’s quarterfinal was certainly a target — or wanted, but it recovered well at the line of scrimmage.
McCabe, a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Football Award, had seven solo tackles and two assists to go with a big fumble recovery in the third quarter. Gavin ended up with two tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
MEINERS KEEPS CATCHING PASSES: Meiners has caught at least one pass in every game this season after pulling in five for 77 yards and a near-touchdown against Paynesville. His near-score was initially ruled a touchdown catch, but was reviewed and the ball was placed at the 1-yard line.
Meiners has 19 catches for 311 yards in Caledonia’s last four games.