Katie Tornstrom is like a psychic when it comes to basketball.
The Caledonia High School senior studies the game so deeply that when she’s on the court, she’s consistently one step ahead of her opponents.
“I can see things before they happen,” Tornstrom said. “I’m one step ahead. It makes a big difference of knowing when to shoot, when not to shoot, knowing when to pass and when not to pass.”
Tornstrom — who has committed play basketball at NCAA Division II Minnesota State University-Moorhead — has been a key player for the Warriors (23-4) through the entirety of the season. Besides often being able to predict what is about to happen, the guard also has a more visible strength, according to coach Scott Sorenson, and it comes in her shooting.
Sorenson explains that Tornstrom can, “score down low and off the dribble and when she’s making her 3s, well that’s tough to beat.”
Tornstrom hit her stride from beyond the arc last weekend as she helped Caledonia defeat Rochester Lourdes 74-64 in a 1AA semifinal game on Saturday.
She drained eight 3-pointers in that game, which left her with a 35-point performance, which isn’t her most impressive night of the season. She has frequently soared in the 30s, and has even surpassed 40 points.
Tornstrom once had a stretch of three games where she scored 42, 39 and 37 points. Along with that, she has hit 38 and 35 points to boost her per-game average to 21.8.
Putting the ball through the net has been done with the help of one key element, according to Tornstrom.
“I just took a lot of shots in the offseason, but this year I’ve just not been thinking about my shots and I’ve been going (into games) and hoping for the best. When I get a little space to shoot, I thank my teammates for letting me shoot a lot,” Tornstrom said.
“Coach says I should just keep shooting, even if its a bad shooting day, I know it’ll eventually go in.”
Tornstrom’s love for the game will be put on the line Thursday when Caledonia battles Winona Cotter (23-4) in a Section 1AA final, a game that will decide who will travel to the MSHS Class AA state tournament in Minneapolis.
For Tornstrom, the dream of making it to state in her final high school season has been years in the making. For her, and for her senior teammates.
“For the other seniors, this has been a goal of ours since sixth grade, I think maybe even earlier than that,” Tornstrom said.
“I know I have limited opportunities now, so every possession counts and I don’t want to take any plays off. Last season I would say that even if we lost, I have a whole other season left, but this year we have to go get it and we want it so bad.”