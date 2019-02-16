Camille Blake knew she couldn’t wait for the first snowfall, the first day Mount La Crosse opened or even the first meet to get into snowboard race shape.
She had to pay the price during the offseason — and she did.
“I put in a lot of work this year. I got fourth in two races and sixth overall last year at state, so I put in a lot of training, on and off the snow, for this year,” Blake said.
It paid off in a big-time way. A championship way.
Blake, a 15-year-old sophomore for the Central/Logan girls snowboard team, won the girls overall individual title at the 44th annual WIARA State Ski & Snowboard Championships at Mount La Crosse on Saturday.
Blake won both the giant slalom (40.09 seconds) and slalom (36.67), then added a runner-up finish in the boardcross (35.94) to finish with four points. That was three less than second-place Elizabeth Mikulich of Wausau West and six less than third-place Jaime Rosenfeld Madison Area co-op.
“Yeah, I just got my head in the right place, slipped the course, got to know it, got the feel for it and did what I do, I guess,” Blake said. “It was a tough course, and obviously everything was on the line (for the last race, the slalom).”
Blake said she did a lot of offseason training to increase her strength and conditioning, and also did cardiovascular training to help with endurance.
Once the season started, she continued to work on a number of things, including technique. She credited her coach, Josh Baumeister, for helping her reach the next level.
“We’ve got a lot of good coaches this year. Josh Baumeister stepped up. I have something called a rodeo arm, so my back arm kind of spins, which slows me down,” Blake said.
“So he really worked to get that in, which can cut off fractions of seconds, which in snowboarding is a lot.”
Her state championship was culmination of offseason training, coaching and competing during difficult regular-season conditions. And by grabbing the gold, Blake did something else.
“Snowboarding is definitely a male-dominated sport, but this year the girls are really stepping up an making a name for ourselves,” Blake said.