College baseball: Tomah's Connor Prielipp adjusted well in Alabama

Connor Prielipp has always had a changeup.

Pitchers need multiple pitches for success, and the Tomah High School graduate was on the path to success from the day he started playing the game.

But Prielipp had no trouble mowing down batters without his changeup while dominating as a left-handed ace for the Timberwolves and turning himself into a selected player in the 2019 MLB Draft.

The process has changed since Prielipp — picked in the 37th round by the Boston Red Sox — decided to accept a scholarship to play for the University of Alabama, but the dominance during a shortened spring did not.

He walked four batters in his first start for the Crimson Tide — Prielipp could only laugh when asked the last time that had happened — but even that couldn’t put a damper on his freshman accomplishments on the Division I level.

“I was a little nervous the first game,” Prielipp said during a phone interview on Wednesday. “I did what I could to have the same mindset I’d always had, but it was different.

“It was mostly the environment, and it didn’t take me long to adjust to it.”