College baseball: Tomah's Connor Prielipp adjusted well in Alabama

Connor Prielipp has always had a changeup.
Pitchers need multiple pitches for success, and the Tomah High School graduate was on the path to success from the day he started playing the game.
But Prielipp had no trouble mowing down batters without his changeup while dominating as a left-handed ace for the Timberwolves and turning himself into a selected player in the 2019 MLB Draft.
The process has changed since Prielipp — picked in the 37th round by the Boston Red Sox — decided to accept a scholarship to play for the University of Alabama, but the dominance during a shortened spring did not.
He walked four batters in his first start for the Crimson Tide — Prielipp could only laugh when asked the last time that had happened — but even that couldn’t put a damper on his freshman accomplishments on the Division I level.
“I was a little nervous the first game,” Prielipp said during a phone interview on Wednesday. “I did what I could to have the same mindset I’d always had, but it was different.
“It was mostly the environment, and it didn’t take me long to adjust to it.”
Prielipp pitched four games before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and no team was able to score an earned run against him over the span of 21 innings.
Prielipp struck out 35 batters and walked six — four of them came during four innings of one-hit pitching against Northeastern after he was chosen to start the season opener — while yielding five hits during those 21 innings.
He credits some of that to extensive work on his changeup.
“I didn’t have to use it much in high school,” Prielipp said. “I’ve worked hard at it here, though, and I’ve gotten way more confident in it. I feel comfortable throwing it anywhere in the count.”
Prielipp posted a 3-0 record with no earned runs allowed. Four of the five hits the opposition recorded went for singles and the other a double.
Safe to say that Prielipp’s changeup has improved.
Some of that credit should also go to experienced catchers like Brett Auerbach, a senior, and Sam Praytor, a redshirt sophomore. Prielipp said both made him feel comfortable on a new level and helped with the transition from high school to college.
“They were great and really supportive,” Prielipp said. “That helped me get comfortable.”
Prielipp, who would have been drafted higher if not for his lean toward playing at Alabama, is trying to keep the momentum rolling by pitching this summer in Meridian, Mississippi.
He pitches once a week — Thursdays — in a league that schedules teams for four nine-inning games per week. Prielipp said he doesn’t plan to pitch more than three innings in any of his summer outings, which are played against other college competitors.
“It’s injury-related,” said Prielipp, who said the league runs through the end of July. “We don’t want anyone getting hurt, so there is no reason to overdo anything.”
For Prielipp, who earned a spot on the Collegiate Baseball News All-American first team, it’s a chance to continue is mastery of the changeup and other pitches against quality hitters. The limited innings will save his arm, and there is nothing to lose in terms of experimentation with his pitching approach.
The summer plan was to play in the Cape Cod League, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended that season before it began. Prielipp said Alabama then preferred that he stay closer to his new home instead of exploring a roster spot in the Northwoods League.
He said he will return to Tomah after his summer season ends and spend some time in August with his family before returning to Tuscaloosa and working with Alabama staff to prepare for his sophomore year.
And while part of him certainly misses home, he’s happy to pitch anytime he wants in more conducive weather during most months of the year.
“I like it here,” Prielipp said. “I’m not sure what we will be able to do when we get back and when we can get on campus yet, but I know I won’t have to pitch in 40-degree weather.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!