College women's basketball: UW-La Crosse earns national bid

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team earned at at-large invitation to the NCAA Division III national tournament on Monday.
The Eagles (19-7) were eliminated from the WIAC Tournament in the semifinal round but had a good enough season to get a first-round game against Loras College (Iowa) on Friday in Greencastle, Indiana, the home of DePauw University.
La Crosse and Loras (23-4) will play each other Friday, but the tipoff time has not yet been determined. Second-round games will be played Saturday.
This is UW-La Crosse's fifth national appearance and first since the 2010-2011 season.
The Eagles had won four straight games before the tournament semifinal loss to UW-Eau Claire and hasn't played Loras since the 2016-2017 season. La Crosse has won one of four games it has played against Loras all-time.
Dani Crag leads La Crosse with a scoring average of 12.5 points per game, and Delaney Schoenenberger adds 10.