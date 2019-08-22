Seemingly every time I look at my phone, I’m reminded of playing football.
The group chats that populate my screen are full of people I played youth, high school or college football with. They’re people who have seen me at my competitive best and worst, and memories of those times come back unprompted to draw a laugh long after we’ve shared a uniform together.
It’s the relationships within the game, shared with the people on the sideline or on the field together, that make football what it is and what draw thousands to fields and bleacher seats each fall.
The Central, Bangor and Melrose-Mindoro high school teams got the prep season started Thursday night, and the rest of our Coulee Region teams get in on the action Friday.
You’ve seen in these pages and on lacrossetribune.com for the past two weeks stories on these teams — new names taking over key spots, leaders asserting themselves, talent blossoming and preparing for breakout seasons.
But the aspects that are difficult to capture from the outside are often the things that players will remember, things that happen away from the stage under the lights.
Moments at practices or weight room sessions, inside jokes formed on bus rides and inside the locker room, memories made over team dinners. These last longer in your mind than the highlights of big runs or interceptions.
I can’t tell you the score of every game I was part of — in fact, I could probably only produce a few — but I vividly recall the story of a coach calling me a not-2019-PC word and the time spent with teammates effectively loitering at Hy-Vee after eating dinner together.
We get to see the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the time and dedication it takes from players and coaches to put together a successful season.
But what we will get to see this year in the Coulee Region is a season of transition.
It’s one that goes beyond the yearly shuffle of seniors graduating and underclassmen moving up — alterations to conference alignment across the state affected our area in a big way. The Coulee Conference’s one-year absence forces those seven teams to play a new-look schedule, and Aquinas is in the same boat playing in a new conference as well.
I share G-E-T coach Jon Steffenhagen’s thoughts on the Coulee disappearing for a year and then coming back under a new realignment plan in 2020 — “If they already knew where you were going to be next year, and they knew about it well into last year, why couldn’t they just make that switch now and say, ‘OK this is your conference for ’19,’” he said.
But still, those former and future Coulee teams have a chance to claim a conference title with new opponents in their way, which is exciting in itself.
It also appears that the MVC — unchanged outside of losing Aquinas — will be up for grabs until the last week of the season as Central, Holmen and Onalaska all have the talent to be considered favorites.
How will teams slow down Central’s Davis twins? Will opponents be able to handle Holmen’s depth and skill with the triple option? Can Onalaska’s defense use its experience to avoid the shootouts they’ve played in in recent years?
These questions will be answered over the next nine weeks.
Part of football’s appeal is its brevity — Wisconsin teams are guaranteed just nine games and they seem to fly by faster each year.
But it’s in that short window that a lifetime of memories are made.