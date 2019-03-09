GREEN BAY — The sting of what the players had just experienced was still on written on their faces.
In just a few minutes of play Saturday, the Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team went from being in the thick of the WIAA Division 4 state championship game to facing a 20-point deficit against the most talented team it’d faced this season in Aquinas.
The 65-39 final score masks how close things were in the first half, and that the Mustangs (26-2) were matching blows with the Blugolds (27-1) at every turn in the opening 18 minutes. A turnover-plagued stretch to start the second half sunk Melrose-Mindoro’s chances at the Resch Center on Saturday, but what the five starters have done to elevate girls basketball in their community isn’t forgotten because they couldn’t clear the Aquinas hurdle.
Seniors Katie Christopherson and Erika Simmons, along with juniors Mesa Byom, Emily Herzberg and Calette Lockington have started nearly 80 games in green and gold. They captured two silver balls in the program’s first trips to the state tournament. They also changed their program’s profile and raised its expectations.
“I think it’s all kind of a lucky coincidence that we all ended up being on the same team at the same time,” said Simmons, who will continue her career at UW-Whitewater. “Just to have a group of girls like that, it’s something special.”
Mustangs coach Joey Arneson has certainly seen the change that this group represented.
When once he used to joke about the empty bleachers around him as he coached, those spots have stayed filled watching this group of five college-level athletes compete.
“Back in the day, I said if you wanted to read a good book, come to a girls basketball game. It was that quiet. And over the years, it has completely changed. You come into our gym now, you see little kids wearing green and gold all over the place,” Arneson said.
“You hear it in the hallways every day, ‘I want to be like Erika Simmons, I want to be like Katie Christopherson.’”
Melrose-Mindoro has a storied history in track and field and has established itself as a Dairyland Conference powerhouse in football. But what Arneson and this group of players has done is made the basketball gym the place to be in the winter.
Those fans were out in force at the Resch Center this weekend, reacting and cheering even when things got ugly for the Mustangs.
“None of this would be as fun or as special without all of our fans here. The last two years they’ve done a fantastic job of coming out and supporting and making it a lot more fun,” Simmons said.
It’s a fact of sports that gives it the inherent drama that draws us to them — there has to be a loser. Melrose-Mindoro has only lost four games in the past three seasons. Three of them to Aquinas, and one to this season’s Division 5 champion, Black Hawk.
These Mustangs are 77-4 over the last three seasons and have proven to be one of the best teams in the state. They've just run into a program that could make an argument to be the best in the state right now.
Three of that core five will be back next season for another postseason, but Arneson knows that group of five collectively made a mark on their school and community.
“You just drive back and forth in the community of Melrose and Mindoro, you see a lot of kids playing basketball outside,” he said. “You never used to see that. The excitement level, there’s a lot of excitement in the youth.”