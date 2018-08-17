MELROSE — Everything about the game itself was what the Bangor and Melrose-Mindoro high school football teams knew it would be: Two physical squads playing rough-and-tumble football.
The 14-6 final score in favor of the defending WIAA Division 7 state champion Cardinals only shows how much of a dogfight the game was, with the Mustangs having the ball with a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes.
But all of the other circumstances of Thursday’s game — the weather, the start time and field conditions — were as unpredictable as where the ball was going when Bangor’s option offense started weaving its way through the defense.
Lightning and heavy rain hit the area hard at about 6 p.m. Thursday and caused the nonconference clash to be delayed until 8:40 p.m. After all the anticipation and build-up that comes along with the first game of a prep season, that nearly two-hour delay was tough to endure.
“I was anxious, I know the rest of the guys were anxious,” Bangor junior running back Carter Horstman said. “I was trying to keep guys calm, cool, collected, and to chill out. You can’t control weather.”
Horstman emerged as the next in line of what’s become a tradition of stud rushers to come out of Bangor (1-0). Horstman finished with a game-high 133 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and senior quarterback Trevor Jones — who had 104 yards on 15 carries — helped keep Bangor’s offense on schedule and eat up long chunks of time off the clock. There was just six possessions between the teams in the second half.
Fans of both teams sat in vehicles in the Melrose-Mindoro parking lot while about 75 others waited under a picnic shelter next to the stadium while the rain poured onto the field. Each flash of lightning and boom of thunder brought with it the knowledge that the game had to wait yet another 30 minutes to get going, per WIAA rules.
Mustangs (0-1) coach Troy Lockington laughed as he described his team — champions of the Dairyland Conference each of the past three seasons — getting a little stir-crazy as they waited to kick off the new campaign.
“That delay is always painful for everybody, I think,” he said. “We tried to keep them loose and we took them into the gym for part of it. You’d think we had a choir team instead of a football team with some of the guys singing, having a good time.”
The wait to play was just another in a list of obstacles for the Cardinals as they look to defend their second state championship in three years. Not only did they lose a large, talented senior class to graduation, but also handled a coaching switch with longtime defensive coordinator and Bangor Athletic Director Kevin Kravik taking over.
Kravik — whose defense stopped Melrose-Mindoro’s late push by stuffing a run attempt for a 7-yard loss to set up a third-and-20 situation the Mustangs didn’t convert with less than 2 minutes to play — said he liked his team’s fire to start the game.
“They came out here in that first half and I thought we played aggressive,” Kravik said. “Things got a little lackadaisical in the third quarter, but in the fourth we came back out and did what we’re supposed to do.”
The final 3 minutes of the second quarter proved to be the difference, as Bangor scored twice in that stretch to score all the points it would need.
Melrose-Mindoro’s sophomore quarterback Tucker Sbraggia showed his strong arm on a 51-yard touchdown toss to senior Brett Gerdes, a play on which Gerdes ran a good deep corner route and ran through a would-be tackle along the sideline for the score.
Sbraggia was 6-for-13 passing for 102 yards for the Mustangs.
While there were a half-dozen fumbles due to the wet conditions, just one was lost, and Kravik said he was happy with how the Mustangs’ field held up through the rain.
Both teams seemed to handle the strange situation well Thursday, and it made for a fun start to the prep season for two perennial playoff contenders.
“It felt great,” Horstman said. “That’s a good team. We’ve got some things to clean up on offense, but once we clean that up, we’re going to be pretty good.”
