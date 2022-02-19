Commentary: Davis reunion brings large crowd to La Crosse Central

Johnny Davis stood near the middle of the court Friday night and waved to a crowd of enthusiastic people at the the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

It was much different than the one the University of Wisconsin sophomore unleashed on a boisterous student section after the Badgers won at Michigan State or the one he bestowed on Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., after he scored the final 13 points in a comeback win over the Hoosiers.

There are places for those, and this wasn’t one of them.

There was no attitude or venom with this wave, which was even accompanied by a rare smile as he acknowledged more than 1,000 people who showed up to Central High School to see the king — a guy some members of the media consider to be the favorite to become national player of the year — return to his court.

This wave was in appreciation for the support he was receiving at home. Not the home that the Kohl Center in Madison has become the past two seasons, but his true home. The one where he watched games as a kid, then turned into a spot to decimate opponents for four seasons before leaving to become a Badger.

Johnny and Jordan Davis returned to Central to have their careers celebrated and to see Johnny’s banner for being named the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2020 hung on the wall for all to see.

“This brings back a lot of memories of playing here with my brothers,” Johnny said before the ceremony, which preceded a 72-61 Central win over rival Onalaska. “We won a lot of games here and achieved a lot of things, and that all comes back when you walk in.”

The then-Red Raiders — renamed the RiverHawks since the Davis brothers graduated — won 94 games and lost 13 while qualifying for three WIAA Division 2 state tournaments and winning one championship during the Davis years. They won 48 and lost one on the court the brothers shared with their parents, Mark and Sarah, and high school coaches on Friday.

“The atmosphere is insane, just like it was when we played here,” Jordan Davis said. “We miss this, and it holds a special place in our hearts.

“I’m so glad they decided to do this for Johnny.”

The appreciation for the success flowed from the bleachers as a mix between past and present. The hometown faithful — with plenty of Davis family and friends sprinkled throughout — was joined by Badgers teammates and coaches, who traveled through a snow squall to be there on a big night.

“We knew when we heard there was special night happening that we wanted to be there to support him,” Wisconsin guard Brad Davison, whose 39-point performance as a senior for Maple Grove High School (Minn.) at the La Crosse Center in 2016 still stands as the scoring record of the prestigious Midwest Players Classic, said of watching Johnny’s banner reveal. “We’ve all put in a lot of time together and been part of each other’s journey together, and it’s cool to come back and see the place where he came from.”

The brothers received framed photos, and Johnny was finally given his plaque for being named Mr. Basketball. Then, they were treated to watching their alma mater erase a 13-point first-half deficit and beat the Hilltoppers.

That was followed by the familiar site outside the doors near the Central locker room as kids lined up for photos with the brothers just like they did in their playing days at Central.

While they have done a good job of creating new memories, it was obvious that the Davis brothers enjoyed reliving older ones on Friday. And the local fan base that has followed their recent success was thrilled to have them back.

“It was really nice, wasn’t it?” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “I’m glad we could do it for them and for everyone involved.”

