Commentary: Here's to 2021 being a fresh start for high school athletics

We got to witness how some of these scenarios played out, but the COVID-19 pandemic was just a couple of months away from wiping out much of what we really wanted to see.

The Blugolds and Mustangs did their part to advance to that championship game, but the tournament was stopped after Melrose-Mindoro beat Mishicot in the second semifinal that Thursday night.

Bangor’s girls qualified for a Friday semifinal and never got to play.

The Hilltoppers ended up sweeping the Red Raiders during the regular season to win that MVC boys title, and Central redeemed itself by knocking Onalaska out of the Division 2 tournament.

But that run ended with the cancellation of the rest of the tournament. Boys teams from Central, Onalaska Luther and Blair-Taylor joined Bangor’s girls in winning their final games of the season but getting no closure.

Caledonia was left in the same boat after winning 28 games and its section title.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The spring season was wiped out, and so was the fall for some teams. The winter has been a mixed bag with schools starting their seasons in waves based on decisions made within each district.