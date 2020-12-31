Commentary: Here's to 2021 being a fresh start for high school athletics

There was a lot to celebrate and even more to anticipate one year ago today when it came to the world of Coulee Region sports.
We were just a couple of days removed from four local wrestlers — Holmen High School’s Parker Kratochvill and Sam Smith, Westby’s Conor Vatland and Prairie du Chien’s Truck Hannah — winning individual championships at the Bi-State Classic.
The Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball teams were doing everything right — pummeling everyone in sight — in the effort to give us a third straight matchup between the two for the WIAA Division 4 state championship.
Onalaska’s boys basketball team had just pushed nationally ranked Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) to the brink and were 6-1 as they tried to build toward breaking Central’s stranglehold on the MVC championship.
Central’s boys were 5-0 as they chased their fifth straight conference title.
Caleodnia’s boys were 8-0 and a major threat to the MSHSL Class AA state title in its final season with two King brothers.
The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team was 10-0 after Wyatt Cook blocked a shot at the buzzer to seal a 64-62 win over Augustana (Ill.) at Mitchell Hall.
The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team was 9-2 and ranked 11th nationally with its only losses to the same top-10 Wartburg (Iowa) team.
We got to witness how some of these scenarios played out, but the COVID-19 pandemic was just a couple of months away from wiping out much of what we really wanted to see.
The Blugolds and Mustangs did their part to advance to that championship game, but the tournament was stopped after Melrose-Mindoro beat Mishicot in the second semifinal that Thursday night.
Bangor’s girls qualified for a Friday semifinal and never got to play.
The Hilltoppers ended up sweeping the Red Raiders during the regular season to win that MVC boys title, and Central redeemed itself by knocking Onalaska out of the Division 2 tournament.
But that run ended with the cancellation of the rest of the tournament. Boys teams from Central, Onalaska Luther and Blair-Taylor joined Bangor’s girls in winning their final games of the season but getting no closure.
Caledonia was left in the same boat after winning 28 games and its section title.
The spring season was wiped out, and so was the fall for some teams. The winter has been a mixed bag with schools starting their seasons in waves based on decisions made within each district.
But as much as that promising start to the year fizzled out, things are starting to look up as we begin a new year.
Minnesota schools can start practicing winter sports again on Monday, and when Central and Logan start their winter practices on Wednesday, all high school athletics in the Coulee Region will be up and running again.
Here are a few things to look forward to in the next couple of months:
AQUINAS VS. ONALASKA GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Blugolds and Hilltoppers are scheduled to meet in Onalaska on Jan. 26 and at Aquinas on Feb. 4. Those dates, of course, could change, but be aware if they do to make sure you can catch a livestream if fans aren’t yet allowed (the likely case).
The Blugolds have won 113 of their last 116 games and looked dominant during most stretches of this season, but the Hilltoppers have experience, depth and talent to match in their quest to end a 12-game losing streak in the series.
Aquinas sophomore Macy Donarski is a future Division I player, Onalaska Olivia Gamoke is a future Division II player, and both are surrounded by plenty of good players who will make these teams very dangerous come WIAA tournament time.
CASHTON BASKETBALL: The Eagles are a combined 15-1 with the boys team 8-0 and the girls 7-1.
Cashton’s boys have already scored a huge win by beating Blair-Taylor and will play at conference powerhouse Bangor next week. Junior Bowdy Dempsey has been as consistent as they come by scoring at least 17 points each game and averaging 20.5.
Sophomore Braylee Hyatt has scored as many as 35 points for the girls team and is really making a name for herself.
ONALASKA BOYS BASKETBALL: The Hilltoppers are loaded with returning talent that is experienced in big games, and a freshman led it in scoring the first game of the season.
Onalaska is a proven winner and looking for its second straight MVC championship on the way to bigger goals. Sam Kick, Victor Desmond, Gavin McGrath and their teammates are going to be tough to beat and knock out of the postseason when it comes.
CALEDONIA BOYS BASKETBALL: Division I prospect Eli King, Sam Privet, Austin Klug, say no more. The Warriors have won 87.1 percent of their games over the past seven seasons, and there is no reason to believe that will change this winter.
There will certainly be more to catch our attention, perhaps the Blair-Taylor boys and girls teams, as the abbreviated winter season advances, but this will give you a start.
And remember, New Year’s Day marks the point of being 66 days away from schools like Central, Logan, Holmen and Sparta issuing football equipment for a delayed season.
