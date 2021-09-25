Commentary: Holmen volleyball shows drive to make deep run

HOLMEN — The play ended Kassie Mueller’s night prematurely, but it’s one that she would make time and time again in the same circumstance.

It didn’t give her Holmen High School volleyball team a point, and there were physical consequences to her actions, but the senior didn’t have time to think twice about what she was going to do as the ball sailed toward the student section at the Bernie L. Ferry Field House on Thursday.

“Their outside (hitter) hit it down the line, and it went off Rayna (McArdle)’s hands,” Mueller said. “I ran for the ball because, you know, why not try?”

The quick burst was followed by a dive, an extension of her right arm and the use of her fist to punch the ball back toward the court as her face absorbed first impact with the gymnasium floor.

A gash was opened above Mueller’s right eye as the ball drifted toward the middle of the service line, and the attention of the crowd followed it.

Teammate Ellie Kline was moving toward Mueller with the expectation of making a play on the ball, but it sailed behind her. Kline quickly reversed direction. Running with her right side toward the net, the senior twisted her body away from the court, lunged, swung with her right arm and somehow sent the ball back over the net as the crowd exploded.

“I knew Kassie would get there because she’s a speed demon,” Kline said. “I got to the ball and had to just give it a big old swing. I just closed my eyes, swung my arm and prayed, I guess.”

No one knew immediately what had happened to Mueller, and no one could offer an explanation to how Kline returned the ball over the net from that position and angle. The Blugolds even ended up winning the point, but the sequence showed just why the Vikings are where they are after a 25-19, 33-35, 25-12, 27-25 win over the state’s eighth-ranked Division 3 team.

“There is a drive with these girls to never give up,” said Holmen coach Sammi Maier, whose team is 19-1 overall and leads the MVC with an 8-0 record. “It was amazing. For the girls to see one of their teammates go all out for a ball like that and get injured like that ... it makes them want to make sure they are doing everything they can, too.”

But after getting wrapped up in Kline’s return and the continued rally, no one noticed Mueller’s true sacrifice until she walked back across the court in a daze. Mueller said she wasn’t knocked out on the play but that she felt a little dizzy and had some blurred vision after returning to her feet.

“I knew I couldn’t play the next point, so I walked to the sub(stitute) line,” said Mueller, who said on Saturday that her right elbow and hip were still hurting from the fall. “Everyone on the bench was pointing at me, and I touched my forehead to see why they were pointing at me.

“There was blood everywhere.”

Mueller was quickly informed that she wasn’t going back on the court. Medical personnel put an ice pack on her head and immediately got to work on the cut. Mueller’s next stop was a hospital visit, during which she was given five stitches.

They’ll be worn like a badge until Tuesday or Wednesday and serve as a reminder to Mueller and her teammates about what it takes to attain the kind of success they desire.

The bigger schools in the Coulee Region — Holmen, Central, Logan, Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah — haven’t made an appearance in the WIAA state tournament since 1996, and ending that drought is the clear goal for this team. If it’s not, it should be.

Watching it play not only reveals the talent on hand to do so, but also — using the bang-bang plays of Mueller and Kline on Thursday as an example — the drive.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

