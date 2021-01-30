Commentary: La Crosse benefits from WIAA venue searches

It all started with a tip from Aquinas High School boys basketball coach Brad Reinhart, and Art Fahey’s mind started churning immediately as he thought about the possibilities.
Could the La Crosse Center really have a chance at hosting a WIAA state boys or girls basketball tournament?
Fahey, the La Crosse Center’s director, aimed to find out. He’d have to work quickly, but that comes with the territory when operating a venue like the Center.
“I didn’t know they were looking for a place to host (the tournaments),” Fahey said of the WIAA. “Brad filled me in on what was going on, and I was like, ‘Wow,’ and I asked him who I should talk to about it.”
We should be so happy that he did.
The association’s announcement late Friday afternoon that it had awarded the La Crosse Center three divisions of the girls state tournament and three divisions of the boys state tournament should be celebrated.
First, it’s something for the local community to get excited about. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away many things to which most of us have become accustomed, and this is something to look forward to.
The Midwest Players Classic — held annually at the La Crosse Center — has done a great job of exposing the Coulee Region to top-tier basketball for more than a decade now, and the recent announcement that it will expand to two days starting in 2022 was great news.
Coincidentally, that’s where all of this started. Reinhart and his staff were preparing for the 2021 version of the MPC that was held on Jan. 16 when he chose to share something he’d heard with Fahey.
“I just told him that I heard the WIAA was looking for a place to hold the state basketball tournaments, and that I thought it would be great to try and have it here if they were in position to host,” Reinhart said. “I think it took about a minute before Art was running up to the office to make a call to Kate (Peterson Abiad).”
That was the first of many conversations, Fahey said, both with the WIAA and community leaders. If La Crosse was to host the event, Fahey wasn’t going to be the only one making the call.
Fahey said he discussed COVID-19 protocols with Carol Drury, the environmental health and laboratory manager for La Crosse County, and talked over the possibility with Mayor Tim Kabat.
“Protocols, of course, were a big issue,” Fahey said. “We put together our protocols, with the county’s protocols and the WIAA’s protocols and figured it out.
“We submitted our proposal and went back and forth a couple of times and got it to work.”
Fahey said the event will allow for 1,000 spectators in a venue that holds 6,000 for basketball. Those in attendance will be seated throughout the arena and grouped in “pods” of two, three, four and five seats. While the MPC alternated spectators from one side of the building to the other as games progressed, Fahey said this event will use all available space.
One advantage in that regard is the fact that each division plays its tournament — two semifinals and one championship game — in one day.
Say La Crosse is awarded Divisions 1, 2 and 3. Each division has its own day with semifinals played early and the championship late, giving the Center staff plenty of time to clean between games and be ready for a new crowd of people.
The WIAA is still searching for its second venue and hasn’t yet announced which divisions will be played where.
The decision comes on the heels of the WIAA also announcing that the Division 2 state gymnastics meet will be held at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse on Feb. 27, making our city an important one in the winter tournament picture for the first time.
Fahey said the history and basketball experience after hosting CBA basketball teams, exhibition NBA games and the MPC — among other events — certainly played to its advantage. Recent completion of a $42 million renovation to the building certainly didn’t hurt, either.
“Kate wasn’t very familiar with the La Crosse Center when we first talked,” Fahey said. “But after talking about some of the things we’ve done with basketball and recently with our building impressed her, I think.
“I also think of the La Crosse Center as a kind of Mini-Me to the Kohl Center and Resch Center, which is where they generally have the tournaments.”
Having local contending teams like the Aquinas girls and Onalaska boys — both ranked first in Division 3 and Division 2, respectively — along with other powerhouse programs like Bangor’s boys and girls, Blair-Taylor’s boys and girls, Prairie du Chien’s girls among them likely helped the decision to go Fahey’s way.
The venue also provides a host of options for lodging and eating for those making the trip to town. The event will bring 12 teams together — four per day — and give a little shot in the arm to local businesses without overwhelming them during a pandemic.
The impact won’t approach that of past state track and field meets considering the environment, but it could provide some of what local businesses need.
Reinhart thinks the decision is a good one for players and coaches, too.
“I don’t know the places they were and are considering,” Reinhart said of the WIAA. “But the La Crosse Center will give everyone the same kind of experience they have always had.
“It will provide something that I don’t think can be given in a high school gym. I think it will feel like a state tournament, which is what we are trying to do.”
