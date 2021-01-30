Commentary: La Crosse benefits from WIAA venue searches

Coincidentally, that’s where all of this started. Reinhart and his staff were preparing for the 2021 version of the MPC that was held on Jan. 16 when he chose to share something he’d heard with Fahey.

“I just told him that I heard the WIAA was looking for a place to hold the state basketball tournaments, and that I thought it would be great to try and have it here if they were in position to host,” Reinhart said. “I think it took about a minute before Art was running up to the office to make a call to Kate (Peterson Abiad).”

That was the first of many conversations, Fahey said, both with the WIAA and community leaders. If La Crosse was to host the event, Fahey wasn’t going to be the only one making the call.

Fahey said he discussed COVID-19 protocols with Carol Drury, the environmental health and laboratory manager for La Crosse County, and talked over the possibility with Mayor Tim Kabat.

“Protocols, of course, were a big issue,” Fahey said. “We put together our protocols, with the county’s protocols and the WIAA’s protocols and figured it out.

“We submitted our proposal and went back and forth a couple of times and got it to work.”

