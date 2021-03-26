Commentary: La Crosse Central's Mason Herlitzke special in starting debut

Mason Herlitzke isn’t here to fill anyone’s shoes, but rather to present his own.
He’s well aware of what Jonathan Davis accomplished during 31 career starts as the quarterback of the Central High School football team.
Herlitzke knows all about the 56 touchdown passes, the 34 rushing touchdowns and the 6,572 passing yards. He watched it all happen. As a future member of the team, he cheered for every bit it.
Before Thursday, Central’s previous football game was played with nickname of Red Raiders, and Davis passed for 167 yards and rushed for 154 and four touchdowns in a WIAA Division 2 playoff loss at Milton.
On Thursday, Central returned as the RiverHawks, and Herlitzke made a quick impression with his debut as quarterback by passing for 222 yards, rushing for 221 and having a hand in all six of Central’s touchdowns during a come-from-behind 43-33 victory over Eau Claire Memorial at Logan’s Swanson Field.
The appreciation for what Davis accomplished during three full seasons as a starter will certainly last. Heck, he was one of the state’s best during his tenure before deciding to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin.
But Herlitzke — all 5-foot-8, 165 pounds of him — wasted no time in establishing himself as a special player to watch with his a performance against the Old Abes, who nearly landed a knockout punch by returning one of his interceptions for a touchdown and 33-20 lead with 8 minutes, 23 seconds remaining.
“I’ve been tired of hearing all of the comparisons to Johnny,” Central coach Tony Servais said. “I knew Mason was the competitive kid and true leader and football guy that we saw tonight.”
It’s a shame that COVID-19 pandemic limited crowd access because Herlitzke was ready to put on a show against Memorial, and anyone in attendance should be appreciative of being there.
The quickness demonstrated when he tucked the ball away or rolled out to find a receiver was — as expected — impressive. The accuracy of his passes may have been a little more of a surprise.
But nothing stood out more than Herlitzke’s poise in a three-hour game that started on the rough side and forced him to do more and more for his offense in the second half.
Not everything was as perfect as the go-ahead touchdown pass he threw to Porter Pretasky in the back corner of the end zone with 6:31 left.
He was intercepted twice, the first time inside the 5-yard line and the second on the one returned for a touchdown. Herlitzke also lost a fumble into the end zone while trying to score in the second quarter.
But none of those plays impacted him negatively as he passed for three touchdowns and rushed for three more, directing three touchdown drives after Memorial took its 13-point lead.
The way he answered the second interception and dealt with a 13-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter probably stood out the most.
“It was just a bad read,” Herlitzke said. “That was my fault, but we had to come back and get it done.”
It took Herlitzke less than two minutes to redeem himself for the mistake.
Three straight completions moved the ball from the Central 33 to the Memorial 18 before he picked up 3 yards on a keeper. Herlitzke then hit Prestasky, who was a fantastic target for Herlitzke’s aim all night, with a pass right at the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown.
None of the three TD passes to Pretasky was easy. The accuracy shown — and the velocity he used to put the first two right where they needed to be — likely opened the eyes of anyone who had simply known Herlitzke was fast when the game began.
The speed and quickness made him hard for Old Abe defenders to tackle him. He regularly escaped a pretty consistent pass rush and made a great burst around the left side for a 43-yard touchdown run when the RiverHawks were trying to run out the clock in the final minute.
It put quite an exclamation mark on a game to remember for Herlitzke, who has been trying to wait patiently for months to show what he can do.
“I’m not worried about what anyone else has done here,” Herlitzke said. “I’m here to do my thing with my boys, and we have a lot to prove. We got the job done tonight.”
When a team loses a player the caliber of Davis, it is human nature to wonder what’s coming next and to question how effective it can be in relation to what preceded it.
Herlitzke has played one game and already given no reason for anyone to question the position being in the right hands. There is no guarantee that all ahead is smooth sailing because Holmen will try to spoil the debut as soon as Thursday, but Herlitzke couldn’t have a much better start to a new era.
