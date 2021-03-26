Commentary: La Crosse Central's Mason Herlitzke special in starting debut

The way he answered the second interception and dealt with a 13-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter probably stood out the most.

“It was just a bad read,” Herlitzke said. “That was my fault, but we had to come back and get it done.”

It took Herlitzke less than two minutes to redeem himself for the mistake.

Three straight completions moved the ball from the Central 33 to the Memorial 18 before he picked up 3 yards on a keeper. Herlitzke then hit Prestasky, who was a fantastic target for Herlitzke’s aim all night, with a pass right at the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown.

None of the three TD passes to Pretasky was easy. The accuracy shown — and the velocity he used to put the first two right where they needed to be — likely opened the eyes of anyone who had simply known Herlitzke was fast when the game began.

The speed and quickness made him hard for Old Abe defenders to tackle him. He regularly escaped a pretty consistent pass rush and made a great burst around the left side for a 43-yard touchdown run when the RiverHawks were trying to run out the clock in the final minute.