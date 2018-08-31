It looked like the Holmen High School football team landed a knockout punch as the first half of its MVC opener against Central ended on Thursday.
The Red Raiders trailed by 20 points when quarterback Johnny Davis tried to make something happen on the final play of the half.
The junior appeared to find enough of a running lane in order to give himself time to toss a long pass before Holmen senior Tate Grass blasted him from behind and knocked the ball to the Veterans Memorial Field turf.
The Vikings (1-2, 1-0) ran to their locker room with every bit of momentum while the Red Raiders were left to sort heads from tails after being steamrolled for two quarters.
There was no indication at that moment that Holmen’s Jonah Johnson would have to kick a field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 30-27 victory.
None whatsoever.
But Central (2-1, 0-1), which cruised to victories over Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial, was about to show everyone in attendance something about itself.
It was about to show it can roll with the punches.
The Red Raiders came out and tackled better. They moved the ball better by giving Davis more called plays to run and found ways to stop Holmen drives like they couldn’t do in the first half.
“They did some shifting around up front that helped them,” Holmen quarterback Austin Dechant said of the Red Raiders. “They didn’t do anything we hadn’t seen before, but they started getting some stops from it.”
A couple of stops — Holmen scored four touchdowns on five first-half possessions — did wonders for the Central defense. Holmen fullback Brett Holden ran just as hard on his last carry as he did on his first, but the Red Raiders were finding ways to get him to the ground just a little quicker.
The Red Raiders followed a missed field goal with an 80-yard touchdown drive that ended when Davis scored from the 1. It took Central eight plays plays to score after gaining a first down at the 3 — Holmen committed a personal foul while stopping a fourth-down play — but its persistence and ability to avoid getting frustrated paid off.
“If we get that drive finished and get into the end zone, we are up 33 or 34-7,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of the drive that resulted in the missed field goal. “We didn’t do it, though.”
Holmen’s next two possessions resulted in punts, and a Johnny Davis touchdown pass to Jamar Davis — he had 159 receiving yards on eight catches — between them suddenly turned that 20-point deficit into a 27-21 deficit with 11 minutes, 55 seconds left.
When Johnny Davis — he passed for 301 yards and rushed for 71 — ran 41 yards for a touchdown on a first-and-25 snap to tie the game at 27 with 2:55 left, though, it gave the Vikings a chance to demonstrate their ability to absorb punches, too.
The final drive was classic triple-option and put the finishing touch on an offensive performance that included 472 yards. Holden, who rushed for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns, kept the ball moving between the tackles, and let Dechant, Kevin Koelbl and Andrew Fisher hit the outside for longer runs.
Central gave Holmen a first down with an offsides call, but Dechant’s 11-yard burst around the right side on second-and-8 from the 29 with 47 seconds left put the focus on Johnson, who came through on a 32-yard attempt after two more rushes and a timeout with 2 seconds left on the clock.
Kowalski said earlier this week that he felt comfortable putting Johnson on the field for attempts 45 yards and in. The missed extra point and field goal earlier in the game didn’t change his mind when it was on the line, so he let Johnson take the final swing of the fight.
Holmen got its knockout, and that’s what matters most, but Central made it feel much more like a split decision.