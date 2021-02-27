COMMENTARY: WIAA state girls basketball--We hope seniors leave lasting impact

Olivia Gamoke and Molly Garrity wanted to do that, and Schmeling wanted the same thing because of their importance to the program he runs.

The talk of every state tournament eventually evolves into discussion about what awaits every qualifier next season. Departing seniors and returning starters are counted as anticipation begins of new roles with the team.

No one will do everything Gamoke did for this team, and that's OK to acknowledge. Despite everything she accomplished in her first three seasons, no one expected this kind of performance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gamoke, listed generously at 5-foot-6, scored more than 20 points per game and led her team in rebounding and steals. She had to do that, and if Gamoke has showed the area anything during her time her as an athlete, it's that she takes on challenges.

Her challenge on Saturday was not only to keep up her scoring but also to lead the charge on handling a suffocating defense that was unleashed on her team.

The turnovers flowed early. The Hilltoppers had one 10-second violation and had to call a timeout to avoid another. This proved to be a full-time job as things slowly got better.