COMMENTARY: WIAA state girls basketball--We hope seniors leave lasting impact

Coach Shane Schmeling needed a few seconds to compose himself as he began to share his opening statement after the Onalaska High School girls basketball team's WIAA Division 2 state semifinal loss to Green Bay Notre Dame on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers didn't get the desired result when facing off with the top-ranked Tritons at the La Crosse Center, and their season was suddenly over.
There would be no discussion about how to spend time between the semifinal and championship games or how to monitor what was going on at Onalaska's boys sectional final in the afternoon.
The way the Hilltoppers planned to respond to the challenges posed by Reedsburg or New Berlin Eisenhower — Reedsburg ended up winning that semifinal — on Saturday evening was a mute point. That was Notre Dame's job now after a 64-32 victory.
"That's probably a tough locker room right now," Schmeling said as his thoughts drifted to his players. "We can't let this game define our season."
He's right. They can't. Too much was accomplished.
The same can be said for Bangor and Aquinas, which had their seasons ended with losses — the Cardinals in a Division 4 semifinal and the Blugolds in a Division 3 championship game.
The Hilltoppers ran into a better team, one that Schmeling readily admitted plays on a different level than his. The pain of losing is understood, especially for the seniors. Every senior entertains the thought of celebrating with a title while walking off the court for the final time, but not many get to make that a reality.
Olivia Gamoke and Molly Garrity wanted to do that, and Schmeling wanted the same thing because of their importance to the program he runs.
The talk of every state tournament eventually evolves into discussion about what awaits every qualifier next season. Departing seniors and returning starters are counted as anticipation begins of new roles with the team.
No one will do everything Gamoke did for this team, and that's OK to acknowledge. Despite everything she accomplished in her first three seasons, no one expected this kind of performance.
Gamoke, listed generously at 5-foot-6, scored more than 20 points per game and led her team in rebounding and steals. She had to do that, and if Gamoke has showed the area anything during her time her as an athlete, it's that she takes on challenges.
Her challenge on Saturday was not only to keep up her scoring but also to lead the charge on handling a suffocating defense that was unleashed on her team.
The turnovers flowed early. The Hilltoppers had one 10-second violation and had to call a timeout to avoid another. This proved to be a full-time job as things slowly got better.
The Hilltoppers pushed the Tritons late in the first half and early in the second before things deteriorated. Remember the performance of Devyn Schmeling in all of this because she is one of those returning players anticipating her new role, which will be significant.
Gamoke, Garrity, Aquinas seniors Bri Bahr and Fiona O'Flaherty and Bangor seniors Haley Jones and Megan Miedema all helped get the best out of their teams this season.
Two of the Hilltoppers' four losses came to teams in the Division 2 championship game. The Blugolds, after massive turnover, still qualified for a fifth straight state title game. The Cardinals were state qualifiers for the fourth time in five years.
The past four seasons have produced a 102-3 record at Aquinas, 87-15 performance at Bangor and 76-21 run at Onalaska.
All of these seniors once played in the shadows of Emma Wittmerhaus, Lexi Donarski, Emma Gamoke and more.
What happens next is to see how the younger players from this season carry one what was so established by these seniors.
It's been exciting to see watch all of them have done. Like Onalaska's locker room on Saturday, it's tough to see them go. But it's also exciting to anticipate what comes next from those who have certainly been impacted by them.
WIAA D3 championship 1
WIAA D3 championship 13
WIAA D3 championship 2
WIAA D3 championship 4
WIAA D3 championship 8
WIAA D3 championship 3
WIAA D3 championship 5
WIAA D3 championship 7
WIAA D3 championship 6
WIAA D3 championship 10
WIAA D3 championship 9
WIAA D3 championship 12
WIAA D3 championship 14
WIAA D3 championship 15
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX