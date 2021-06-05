Coulee Conference track and field: West Salem boys, G-E-T girls win championships

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High school boys track and field team won the Coulee Conference championship on Saturday, while the G-E-T girls also earned the conference title.
The Panthers’ boys, who finished with 169.5 points and held off the Red Hawks (156), were led by senior Nathan Gribble — who won the shot put (56 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (149-9) — and strong performances in the distance and relay events.
Senior Carson Mooney won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 7.73 seconds and was followed by junior Brady Scallon (2:08.73). Junior Max Wolf won the 1,600 in 4:55.49 and was followed by freshman Brennan Garbers (4:58.87) and senior Brady Niemeier (5:00.99).
Garbers also won the 3,200 in 10:25.54.
Abram Lassen, Carter Walter, Sam Odenbach and Adam Gorski won the 400 relay in 46.45; Mooney, Scallon, Noah LaFleur and Connor Brown won the 1,600 relay in 3:39.98; and Mooney, Scallon, Charlie McKinney and Vincent Schwarz won the 3,200 relay in 9:00.23.
G-E-T senior Luke Vance won the 100 (11.34), 200 (23.44), 400 (50.91) and long jump (20-2), while junior Will Thompson won the 110 hurdles (16.22), high jump (5-10) and triple jump (41-1¾).
Westby junior Evan Gluch won the pole vault (12-6), while senior Brett Jorgenson finished second in the 100 (11.73), 200 (24.34) and 400 (53.77).
The G-E-T girls, who finished with 191 points in front of Westby (148) and Viroqua (88), were led by freshman Adrianna Rotering, senior Rachel Amoth and strong performances in the relays.
Rotering won the 800 (2:37.49), 1,600 (5:44.68) and 3,200 (12:37.43), while Amoth won the high jump (5-0) and long jump (16-4).
Gracelyn Shanley, Kayli Bratberg, Alayna Stendahl and Emily Nelson won the 800 relay in 1:56.68; Nelson, Quinn Wenthe, Caden Miralles and Kaylee Hauge won the 1,600 relay in 4:21.10; and Nelson, Avali Bratberg, Tauna Janssen and Aleah Hunter won the 3,200 relay in 11:00.74.
Wenthe also won the 300 hurdles in 47.30 and took second in the 100 hurdles (16.71), while Miralles was second in the 100 (13.74) and 200 (28.29) and Hauge was second in the 400 (1:03.15).
Senior Mikayla Wright won the discus (108-6) and was second in the shot put (33-4).
Westby senior Grace Hebel won the 100 (13.44), 200 (27.91) and triple jump (34-7¾), while sophomore Meghan Nelson won the pole vault (8-9).
Black River Falls senior Asia Rave won the shot put (36-9) and was second in the discus (102-10), while Onalaska Luther senior Cassie Warren won the 400 (1:01.91).