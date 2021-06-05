Coulee Conference track and field: West Salem boys, G-E-T girls win championships

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High school boys track and field team won the Coulee Conference championship on Saturday, while the G-E-T girls also earned the conference title.

The Panthers’ boys, who finished with 169.5 points and held off the Red Hawks (156), were led by senior Nathan Gribble — who won the shot put (56 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (149-9) — and strong performances in the distance and relay events.

Senior Carson Mooney won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 7.73 seconds and was followed by junior Brady Scallon (2:08.73). Junior Max Wolf won the 1,600 in 4:55.49 and was followed by freshman Brennan Garbers (4:58.87) and senior Brady Niemeier (5:00.99).

Garbers also won the 3,200 in 10:25.54.

Abram Lassen, Carter Walter, Sam Odenbach and Adam Gorski won the 400 relay in 46.45; Mooney, Scallon, Noah LaFleur and Connor Brown won the 1,600 relay in 3:39.98; and Mooney, Scallon, Charlie McKinney and Vincent Schwarz won the 3,200 relay in 9:00.23.

G-E-T senior Luke Vance won the 100 (11.34), 200 (23.44), 400 (50.91) and long jump (20-2), while junior Will Thompson won the 110 hurdles (16.22), high jump (5-10) and triple jump (41-1¾).

