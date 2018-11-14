Dana Feyen bust onto the scene as a Coulee Conference cross country champion and eventual WIAA Division 2 state runner-up as a freshman for Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School.
The performances started to trigger thoughts of where running could take Feyen, and the next step was revealed by the senior on Wednesday night.
The two-time state cross country champion and three-time track and field champion announced that she will continue her academic and running careers at Division I Iowa State University.
Feyen also took official visits and discussed scholarship offers with Minnesota, Wisconsin, Toledo and Boise State before choosing the Cyclones as the best fit.
"It's close to home, well 3½ hours, and it's beautiful, the campus is beautiful, and it's similar in population to La Crosse," said Feyen, who won the Division 2 state championship in cross country as a sophomore and junior and placed second as a freshman and senior. "I just loved the people there, and I'm excited to be part of a really competitive team."
Iowa State won the Big 12 Conference championship and followed that up with a regional title to qualify for the Division I national meet Saturday in Madison. The Cyclones have won the Big 12 seven of the last eight years in cross country.
Feyen will have spots on both the cross country and track and field teams after accepting a scholarship for both academics and athletics.
One thing that made Feyen appealing to college coaches is her workout schedule. Feyen said she peaks with a couple of 60-mile weeks at the beginning of the cross country season but runs 40 to 50 miles during typical weeks.
I'm fairly high-mileage for high school," Feyen said. "When I talked to (college) coaches, we talked about how my high school coaches have been very conscientious in delivering me healthy and happy to a collegiate program and not as someone who is burned out.
"A lot of collegiate coaches were happy to hear the mileage I was doing because even though it's high, I'll be able to run high mileage and stay healthy like I have been."
In addition to contending for four state titles in cross country, Feyen has qualified to run the 1,600 and 3,200 meters as a freshman, sophomore and junior at the state track and field meet in La Crosse.
Feyen has won the 3,200 twice and the 1,600 once after sweeping the titles as a junior. She also placed second in the 1,600 as a sophomore, the 3,200 and a freshman and third in the 1,600 as a freshman.
"I talked to coach (Amy) Rudolph at Iowa State, and she seemed to have a good philosophy," said Feyen, who plans to study kinesiology. "She really likes to develop athletes over time rather than doing too much at once, and I think my high school training set me up for the training I will have in college."