Cross country: Malecek triplets commit to Illinois

ONALASKA — Kora, Amalia and Lydia Malecek committed to run cross country and track and field for the University of Illinois on Saturday evening.

The three had just finished first (Kora), second (Lydia) and fourth (Amalia) during an Onalaska High School victory at the Gale Johnson Invitational in the morning.

Kora won last season's WIAA Division 1 cross country state meet in 17 minutes, 44.6 seconds, a state record, to help the Hilltoppers finish second as a team. She finished fifth at the state meet in 2018 with a time of 18:35.2 and 11th with a time of 19:08.95 as a freshman.

She also won the 3,200-meter run at the Division 1 state track meet in 2019 in addition to a fifth-place finish in that event in 2018.

Lydia finished 16th at last year's cross country state meet in 19:02.3, 18th in 2018 (19:20.6) and 30th in 2017 (19:36.69). She also finished second and fifth in the 800 at the state track meet in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Amalia finished 17th at last year's cross country state meet in 19:08.1, 22nd in 2018 (19:25.8) and 47th in 2017 (19:52). She won the 1,600 at the 2019 state track meet.

The trio were part of a 3,200 relay team that took second and seventh at the state track meet in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Kora plans to study pre-veterinary, Amalia business and Lydia pre-law.

