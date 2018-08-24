Onalaska High School cross country coach Darin Shepardson — as well as the Maple Grove Venue crew — has put in yeoman's work getting the cross country course ready for Saturday’s Gale Johnson XC Kick-Off.
Maple Grove, an outdoor event venue near West Salem, has had a busy summer highlighted by Country Boom, which was a two-day event full of country music concerts.
The concert brought in a lot of traffic — people, vehicles and campers — which left the course with ruts and other bad spots when heavy rain hit the area the week of the concert. Because the cross country course was a solid surface, that made it easy for the traffic to come in and out. Rain, coupled with heavy traffic, turned that solid surface into a muddy mess.
Shepardson and the Maple Grove grounds crew had to wait a few days after the concerts to fully assess what damage had been done.
“When you have a venue at Maple Grove, you're going to have a lot interest in that venue. It’s a beautiful a outdoor setting,” Shepardson said.
The biggest challenge, according to Shepardson, was fixing the ruts created by vehicles. Shepardson filled in the ruts, leveled the ground and re-groomed the damaged parts of the course.
The high school cross country course was moved a few feet over from its original path to avoid any further problems. Saturday’s meet is the first of three area meets scheduled at Maple Grove this season as Onalaska Luther will host a meet Sept. 13, and the MVC meet will be run there on Oct. 11.
Even though there was repair work that needed to be done before a cross country event could be held, Shepardson understands Maple Grove is not a single-event venue.
There’s other opportunities for the venue to be used for great events,” Shepardson said. “This is part of the gig. We’re willing to do the work we need to. It’d good for everyone.”
Shpardson's Hilltopper girls team is coming off of a state meet experience, led by the Malacek triplets. Also running in the meet Saturday are defending state champions David Vannuchi of Onalaska Luther and Dana Feyen of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.