Cross country: Onalaska's Kora Malecek 30th at Nike Nationals

PORTLAND — The start of Saturday's Nike National race wasn't what Onalaska High School junior Kora Malecek wanted.
The mud, the pushing and shoving for position made for a crazy stretch as the top runners in the country competed on a muddy and slippery course.
Malecek, the reigning WIAA Division 1 state champion, was aiming to finish among the top 20. But even though she crossed the finish line 30th in a field of 201 with a time of 18 minutes, 23 seconds, Malecek got a lot out of the race.
The winner, New York's Katelyn Tuohy, completed the race in 17:18.4.
"The beginning was crazy," she said. "The only way I can describe it is sort of violent. The first 200 meters was crazy. I got spiked, and I was surrounded by people just pushing and pushing.
"Once I got out of that, I just wanted to keep going forward."
Malecek estimated she was somewhere around 60th place after the opening scrum. He focus then became improving her position.
"It wasn't like I had a really good kick at any point," she said. "It was really muddy, and you felt like you were sliding while going up hills. When we got to level ground, I just tried to catch one person at a time."
Malecek, whose white running uniform transitioned to brown during the competition, enjoyed the competitive racing, though.
"Sometimes I think I just get too used to being able to run away from people," Malecek said. "But I really like this because I see it as the challenge it is. If I can fight to catch this group or that person, even if it's not for first place, I see it as a win for me.
"I see it as a way to keep getting tougher and stronger."