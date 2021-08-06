Davis brothers return for basketball camp

BASKETBALL

Davis camp approaches at Central

Jonathan and Jordan Davis are returning to La Crosse and hosting a three-day basketball camp at Central High School this week.

The Davis brothers, who play for the University of Wisconsin after successful careers at Central High School, and skills trainer James Fox of FoxBall, and the camp will concentrate on improving fundamental skills.

Ball handling, shot preparation and implementing a variety of scoring/finishing moves and applying it in live scenarios.

The camp runs Aug. 9-Aug. 11 at Central and is for boys and girls from third through 12th grades. Third- through seventh-graders will participate from 9 a.m.-noon, and eighth- through 12th-graders will participate from 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost is $120 for LCBA players and $150 for non-LCBA players.

There will be time set aside to allow participants to get autographs and photos taken with Jonathan and Jordan. Registration can be taken care of at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdKd4cKRqktyaBe-ejyDHrTyQwcslFu-mVOMrDuPN16ie5PZA/viewform.

Questions can be directed to foxballcamps@gmail.com.

