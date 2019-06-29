The term spin rate first came known to Doug Gardner about 10 years ago.
It started innocently enough. Someone asked him if he knew how fast the ball was spinning, and he didn’t know.
The USA Softball Wisconsin Hall of Fame inductee soon found himself researching anything he could find about spin rate and the devices used to measure it.
“I thought if I’m going to be coaching and I’m going to be recruiting and working with girls with private lessons, I need to have something to prove to them the importance of hips, grip, and all of this,” said Gardner, who is the director of All-American Fastpitch softball camps and has done private pitching/hitting lessons in the Coulee Region since 1985. “Something to give them proof that we are doing this for a reason because many people don’t realize or understand the results from higher spin rates. They need evidence.”
That evidence is provided by the RevFire device that tracks spin rates in revolutions per second (in baseball it is tracked using revolutions per minute because the ball is smaller) and velocity. The device features a special microchip in the RevFire ball that notes the spin and velocity from when the ball leaves the pitcher’s hand to when it hits the catcher’s glove. The chip then relays the numbers to a hand-held device.
A higher spin rate is always good, but is more important when it comes to throwing a fastball or rise ball. Higher spin rate gives it that extra late life that makes it harder to hit. In baseball, for example, the same fastball with the same velocity but a higher spin rate yields a batting average 40 points lower, according to Baseball Savant, a tracking tool used by the MLB.
That’s why Gardner focuses on maximizing spin rate with velocity, in addition to developing better control.
“I impress upon them the importance of spin rates and control over velocity,” Gardner said. “However, when maximizing spin rates and velocity with great control, a pitcher becomes tougher to hit and more successful. These are the girls who typically make to the Division II and Division I levels.”
That was the biggest thing that stood out for Holmen High School standout and future St. Thomas (Minn.) pitcher Delaney Sacia when she started working with Gardner as a freshman.
“One of the things he introduced me to was just how important the spin rate is because I was a power pitcher, but you are going to hit a point in your career where power isn’t enough,” Sacia said. “When you can turn in and out, that is when you are going to actually be successful. That was a huge a transition for me just to understand how imperative it is to have the wrist strength and have the mental focus just to execute on every pitch.”
Gardner has different techniques to highlight spin rate such as wrist flips — he tapes two softballs together, pins his elbow against his side and flicks his wrist up to get that extra snap. It insures that pitchers keep their fingers on the ball longer (results in higher spin rate), strengthen their wrists (provides the extra snap and adds velocity), and develop muscle memory so they can be as consistent as possible. He also uses a 14-inch softball — a normal softball is 12 inches — to build up strength and spin rate.
“I really like using the big ball because it just feels like I have so much room and better grip (with a regular softball),” West Salem standout Sam Thompson said. “I have been using it for about a year, and it works.”
But Gardner’s lessons start with mechanics. He emphasizes the "power line," an imaginary line that runs from home plate through the pitching rubber. Pitchers want to stay on that line.
“The premise of this power line is that if you are throwing, the arm comes straight back and straight forward on this powerline,” Gardner said. “Arm gets out to the side it’s not going to work, arm goes back here off the line, it’s not going to work. Every once in a while when their mechanics break down, you will see a bad pitch. That’s what causes it. A breakdown in mechanics.”
That's where Thompson's work with Gardner began.
“I was really nervous when I first started, because I knew that he had worked with pitchers in the past that were really successful,” Thompson said. “At the time, I was really that wild and crazy pitcher because my dad always told me that it doesn’t matter where the ball goes just as long as it’s thrown hard.
"So I hit a lot of batters. I mean a lot. So we didn’t start on spin or revolutions, but just my consistency. He wanted to keep my speed and my aggression of my pitching rather than to try and slow down my motion. He didn’t want to change me, just get my mechanics in sync consistently and get that into my head.”
Gardner has worked with several local standouts over the years, including Logan High School graduate and Winona State All-American Jordyn Kleman.
The group he is most proud of right now is Sacia, Thompson, and Onalaska phenom Sarah Kraus. The last two he has worked with since the sixth grade. And the results speak for themselves. Kraus was the MVC pitcher of the year, Thompson the Coulee Conference pitcher of the year, and Sacia was first team all-conference the past two seasons. They now all throw in the low to mid-60s mph, which is equivalent to about 88-90 mph in baseball. Factor in a spin rate that sits between 20-22 RPS — which is "good to excellent" for high school pitchers, according to Gardner — and they are next to unhittable. Their rise balls and curveballs just simply disappear at the plate and leave the hitter shaking their head.
Their rare combination of velocity, spin rate, and control is just what Gardner preaches. Gardner has a lot to do with it, but he emphasized it starts with the athletes and what they put into it.
“I’m not the one responsible for their improvement, they are,” Gardner said. “They put in so much work. It’s like anything you have to love to practice, if not then it’s just work. These girls work harder than anyone I know. That’s why they are where they are.”
But all three were quick to point out that it was Gardner who has helped make the difference for them. Anytime something is a little off, they can call Gardner for a lesson and a quick fix.
“It took awhile to get here, to get to where I am,” Kraus said. “But he’s taught me a lot along the way that has helped me get here.”
Alex VandenHouten can be reached at alex.vandenhouten@winonadailynews.com and on Twitter @AlexVandenhout1.