HOLMEN — The Tomah High School girls golf team won the 10-team Viking Classic by shooting a program-record 324 at Drugan's Castle Mound on Tuesday.
The Timberwolves, whose previous best was a 329, finished 17 shots better than second-place Onalaska (341) and 25 better then third-place Wisconsin Dells (349).
Tomah, which received votes in Division 1 for this week’s coaches’ poll, was led by Brin Neumann’s 6-over-par 77. That was good for second place overall, three shots behind Osseo-Fairchild’s Ariel Heuer (74).
Onalaska, which also received votes in Division 1, was led by third-place Amber Nguyen (81). Tomah’s Amelia Zingler also shot an 81, and teammate Sophie Pokela followed at 82.
Arcadia, which is ranked second in Division 2, was fourth with a team score of 375 and led by eighth-place Rylee Haines (84).
GIRLS TENNIS
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 7, Black River Falls 0
ONALASKA — The Knights (9-3-1, 1-0) swept the Tigers with all of the matches lasting two sets to run their conference win streak to 55 consecutive duals.
Cassie Warren won 6-0, 6-2 to improve her record to 11-2. The team of Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl are 10-1 at No. 1 doubles, and the team of Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson are 11-2 at No. 3 after victories.