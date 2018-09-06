The idea started after hearing her parents discussing recent flooding issues in the Coulee Region.
Holmen High School senior Alexa Breske wanted to help and contacted principal Wayne Sackett to get the ball rolling.
The final product of that initiative culminates Friday with an emphasis on donation at a 7 p.m. football game between the Vikings and West Salem at Empire Stadium.
Admission prices have been waived and donations of non-perishable supplies are encouraged to aid flood victims in Monroe and Vernon counties.
“I wanted to do something that could help everyone affected by this,” Breske said. “I wanted it to be something that could involve the entire Holmen community and something we could do together.”
Donations will be accepted in the Holmen High School parking lot from 5-7:30 p.m. in a combined effort of the school’s DECA program and student leadership team. Breske is the president of DECA and part of the student leadership team, and it didn’t take much work to get peers, administrators and other school staff involved.
An email to Sackett started a series of meetings that led to an attempt to engage the various sections of the community through social media. Fliers were circulated to local businesses and schools in the district, and a couple of businesses had already donated supplies and money by Thursday.
"I was hearing the stories, and my mom was showing me pictures of the damage,” said Madison Twitchell, DECA’s vice president for career development. “I didn’t know what I could do. It was like, ‘I’m a high school student. What can I do?’
“But I’m able to help with Alexa’s idea, which is really great.”
Gwenny Burrows, DECA’s vice president for hospitality, and Mara Friesen, DECA’s vice president for marketing, were also scheduled for busy Fridays.
Burrows has involved Thursday with early collections and making posts on social media. Friesen emphasized that anyone — even those not attending the football game — can make donations on Friday.
Breske said donations are also encouraged Friday at school, where students will compete in grade levels to see which can donate the most.