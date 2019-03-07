GREEN BAY — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team begins its defense of its WIAA Division 4 state championship Thursday night in a semifinal battle against the Milwaukee Academy of Science at the Resch Center.
The Blugolds (25-1) haven’t lost a game against a Division 4 opponent since falling by a point in the 2017 state championship. The Novas (19-5) are led by Shemera Williams, a Marquette recruit who has the second-most points by a girl in WIAA history.
Follow along for updates at halftime and after the game. You can also follow reporter Colten Bartholomew on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates.
