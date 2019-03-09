GREEN BAY — It took a few minutes for the teams to feel each other out, but the WIAA Division 4 girls basketball state championship game has lived up to its billing in the first half.
Aquinas High School leads Melrose-Mindoro 23-20 at halftime at the Resch Center, but it’s been a tightly matched defensive battle. Both teams have seven turnovers, and neither has been able to establish much of an advantage on the boards.
Aquinas junior Taylor Theusch hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give her team the lead after the Mustangs had pulled ahead 14-12, and she has eight points. Junior Lexi Donarski has nine points, but Melrose-Mindoro has made her work for it, as she’s 4 of 12 from the field.
Mesa Byom, a 6-foot-2 forward, has helped pace the Mustangs offense with six points. She’s also tallied two rebounds and two volleyball-spike blocks that drew big cheers from the Mustang fans in attendance. Senior Erika Simmons had five points, five rebounds and two steals.
