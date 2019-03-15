MADISON — The Bangor High School boys basketball team begins its attempt to defend its Division 5 championship and become the first Division 5 team to repeat as champions at the WIAA state tournament.
The Cardinals (25-1) square off with Marshfield Columbus Catholic (25-2) at approximately 10:45 a.m. at the Kohl Center.
The winner will face Sheboygan Area Lutheran (26-2) in the championship game at 11:05 a.m. Saturday. The Crusaders defeated McDonell Central Catholic (18-1) in the first semifinal Friday.
Follow along for updates at halftime and after the game, and follow assistant sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates.
