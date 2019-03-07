The G-E-T High School girls basketball team makes their Division 3 state tournament debut on Thursday when they take on defending champion Marshall.
The Red Hawks and the Cardinals have matching 24-2 records entering the semifinal, which is set for a 1:35 p.m. tipoff.
Follow along for updates at halftime and after the game. Get live updates from reporter Colten Bartholomew on Twitter.
