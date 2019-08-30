EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — There is no doubt the Central High School football team has an elite offense.
Led by University of Wisconsin basketball commits Johnny and Jordan Davis, the Red Raiders feature an offense that can put up points on any defense in the state. But one of the major question marks for the Red Raiders this season was whether or not their defense could keep up.
After controlling a malign Eau Claire North offense in Week 1, the Red Raiders defense had their first real chance to answer that question on Thursday night when they took on Eau Claire Memorial and Wisconsin running back commit Loyal Crawford.
It did not go well.
Crawford ran for 337 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries, and the Old Abes (2-0) racked up over 550 yards of total offense to run past the Red Raiders 62-44.
“We played well enough against Eau Claire North,” Central coach Tony Servais said. “But you could see a different caliber athlete (against Memorial), a different caliber team, and you saw the results. We certainly have to get better there.”
The Central defensive line did its part. Malachi Potts had a sack while Tristan Johnson and Kaden Hansen appeared to do well taking on blocks and gaining space, but there was little support behind them.
Central’s defense suffered a big blow when senior safety Max Popp, a player it counted on to be the quarterback in the back end in addition to offering more run support, injured his leg in the first quarter and didn’t return. But it’s hard to say he would have made much of a difference.
The Central linebackers and secondary looked young and green. And they are. Outside of linebacker Andrew Teff and Popp, the rest of the group is first-time starters. As a whole, the Red Raiders have just four returning starters from last year’s team.
“We just have some guys that are new,” Servais said. “It’s not easy to replace the guys we lost. Some of these guys were not playing a whole lot last year. We had a lot of seniors on our defense, up front we were OK. But it was on the edge, the safety fills, the corner fills we didn’t have. Last year those were all experienced people. That’s something these guys have to get better. It’s a good learning experience for these guys.”
One source of frustration, or perhaps promise depending on your point of view, was that a Red Raider seemed to be in the correct spot a lot of the times. Whether it was a linebacker or safety meeting Crawford in the hole or reacting to a swing pass out on the edge, the Red Raiders were right there. They just didn’t make the play.
Crawford — who is noticeably bigger than his listed height and weight of 6-foot, 190 pounds — had little trouble get through Central’s attempts to stop him.
“It was mostly arm tackles around his legs,” Teff said. “He was just running right through arm tackles.”
Memorial did do a good job of utilizing quick slants and bubble screens to loosen the inside of the defense, but there were times when Crawford just lowered his shoulder and ran over defenders. He made Central look small.
“Oh yeah,” Johnson said with a laugh when asked if Crawford was larger than last year. “But, I mean a quite a few of us were in the weight room in the offseason, but that’s another struggle, a lot of them weren’t too. That’s another thing I think we have to work on. Just getting in there in the offseason.”
The defense had its chances to set the tone early.
Memorial converted a fourth-and-goal to tie it at 8, and converted a third-and-20 with a 27-yard run from Crawford on its next drive that led to a field goal. Central also had chances to ride its offense’s momentum after taking the lead three times in the first half. It just couldn’t make stops at crucial moments.
Memorial also put the ball on the ground twice in the first half, but recovered both fumbles. One could sense that the Central defense was waiting for that turnover or play to flip the momentum, it just never came. After being so good at takeaways last season, including an eye-popping 16 interceptions, the Red Raiders have just one through their first two games.
“We have to get more aggressive, there is no doubt about that,” Servais said. “When that happens I think some good things will come for our defense, but again we have to be more opportunistic. They had the ball on the ground and we didn’t take advantage of it.”
Fortunately for Central, it won’t face a running back like Crawford for the rest of the season. And with a potent offense, the young defense will have time to grow up.
It doesn’t have to be great, but just good enough.