All-Tribune fall football: The first team, honorable mention
ALL-TRIBUNE FOOTBALL TEAMS

All-Tribune fall football: The first team, honorable mention

THE FIRST TEAM

Eli King, jr., QB, Caledonia

￼Minnesota AP All-State Second Team selection as an all-purpose player. … Conference MVP. ... Completed 38 of 75 passes for 592 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions in three games. … Led the Warriors in rushing yards (201) and rushing touchdowns (four). … Returned a kick and a punt for touchdowns.

Matthew Brandenburg, sr., RB, Blair-Taylor

￼Wisconsin AP All-State Honorable Mention. … All-Dairyland First Team selection. … Ran for 862 yards and 14 touchdowns on 163 carries in eight games. … Finished career as program leader in career rushing attempts (676), career rushing yards (3,816) and career rushing touchdowns (35).

Will Cambio, sr., RB, Aquinas

￼Rushed for 354 yards and seven touchdowns on 52 carries in three games before tearing his ACL. … Finished season as Blugolds leading rusher. … Returned a kick for a touchdown. … Ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a win over Viroqua. … Ran for 181 yards and three scores on 30 carries in a win over Mauston.

Albert Romero, sr., RB, Onalaska

￼Wisconsin AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Ran for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns on 117 carries in seven games. … Rushed for more than 100 yards in five games, including at least 175 in two. … Scored four touchdowns in a win over Adams-Friendship and three in a WIAA Division 2 playoff win over Baraboo.

Drew Brookman, so., WR, Tomah

￼Deep threat who averaged 26.1 yards per catch and 67 yards per game. … Caught 18 passes for 469 yards and seven touchdowns. … Posted five catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Westby and two catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in a win over Aquinas.

Austin Klug, sr., WR, Caledonia

￼Conference co-offensive player of the year. ... Caught 13 passes for a team-high 247 yards and a touchdown in three games. … Posted 78 yards after the catch. … Had six catches for 111 yards in a win over P-E-M and six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in a win over Chatfield. … Key player for a team that has won 71 straight games after playing just three this fall.

Cezar Garcia, sr., OL, De Soto

￼WFCA All-Region selection as an offensive and defensive lineman. … Was a force in the trenches on both sides of the ball. … Helped the Pirates rush for 148.2 yards per game while totalling 38 tackles and forcing a fumble on defense.

Nathan Gribble, sr., OL,

West Salem

￼Wisconsin AP All-State Second Team. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Key part of the Panthers’ bounce back season. … West Salem rushed for 158.5 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. … Panthers combined for 458 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns in their final two games.

Colton Hougom, sr., OL,

Onalaska

￼Wisconsin AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Helped pave the way for the Hilltoppers’ rushing attack, which totaled 232.8 yards per game, and Onalaska offense, which posted 37.1 points per game.

Chris Rogstad, sr., OL,

Blair-Taylor

￼WFCA All-Region selection as a defensive lineman. … All-Dairyland First Team selection as a defensive lineman. … Also helped the Wildcats rush for 139.25 yards per game and 19 total touchdowns. … Blair-Taylor averaged 31.1 points per game en route to its first undefeated season.

Carson Zager, sr., OL,

Melrose-Mindoro

￼WFCA All-Region selection as a defensive lineman. … Mustangs rushed for 139.14 yards per game and 13 total touchdowns. … Also led Melrose-Mindoro in tackles (61), tackles for loss (five) and forced fumbles (two).

Gino Angelini, sr., DL, Onalaska

￼Totaled 25 tackles, including at least three tackles in six games. … Had five tackles for loss and was a key part of Hilltoppers defense that held opponents to 15.2 points per game in the regular season, including 16 or fewer in five games

Logan Banse, jr., DL, Caledonia

￼Conference lineman of the year. ... Led the Warriors in total tackles (26) and sacks (two) in three games. … Deflected a pass and forced a fumble. … Posted 10 tackles in a win over Chatfield.

Josh Boardman, jr., DL, De Soto

￼Wisconsin AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Led Pirates with 61 tackles, including eight for loss. … Had 1½ sacks and forced one fumble. … Helped De Soto hold opponents to 11.8 points per game.

Dylan Nottestad, jr., DL, Westby

￼Led the Norsemen on the line on both sides of the ball. … Totaled 32 tackles, including five for loss. … Recovered two fumbles and posted two sacks in five games..

Calvin Hargrove, so., LB,

Aquinas

￼Had 65 total tackles, including five for loss, in seven games. … Forced two fumbles and recovered another. … Had one sack. … Stepped in for an injured Cambio at running back and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

CJ McConkey, jr., LB,

West Salem

￼Led the Panthers with 37 tackles, including seven for loss, in four games. … Forced one fumble and had one sack. … Was an integral part of West Salem defense that allowed just 10.3 points per game. … Posted a season-high 12 tackles in loss to Onalaska.

Casey Schultz, sr., LB,

Caledonia

￼Conference defensive player of the year. ... Totaled 19 tackles and was a key part of a defense that allowed just seven points per game this season. … Deflected two passes and returned an interception for a touchdown. … Posted eight tackles in a win over Chatfield.

River Zumach, sr., LB, Onalaska

￼Had 37 total tackles, including three for loss, in seven games. … Forced one fumble and recovered one. … Posted at least six tackles in three games, including 11 against St. Croix Central.

Jack Hehli, jr., DB,

West Salem

￼Totaled 14 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble. … Posted season-high six tackles in a win over Tomah. … Intercepted pass against Tomah and Aquinas. … Was also the Panthers’ top receiving threat on offense with 16 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Kade Gnewikow, sr., DB, Tomah

￼Led the Timberwolves with 41 tackles. … Recovered three fumbles and forced another. … Was also a key part of Tomah’s offense, hauling in 15 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Lium, jr., DB, Aquinas

￼Had 46 total tackles, including nine for loss, in eight games. … Forced one fumble and recovered one. … Totaled six interceptions.

Tucker Sbraggia, sr., punter,

Melrose-Mindoro

￼WFCA All-Region selection as a defensive lineman. … Averaged 36.4 yards per punt and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line four times. … Also posted 46 tackles, including three for loss. … Totaled three sacks and had one interception.

Joseph Daley, jr., kicker,

West Salem

￼Was 11 of 11 on extra point attempts. … Also averaged 33.9 yards per punt.

Hudson Weber, sr., all-purpose, Onalaska

￼ WFCA All-Region selection. … Led Hilltoppers with 24 catches for 560 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games. … Also led the team in tackles (47) and interceptions (three). … Posted at least 75 receiving yards in five games, including more than 120 in two games. … Caught two touchdown passes against Tomah, St. Croix Central and Aquinas.

