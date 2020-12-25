All-Tribune fall football: The first team, honorable mention

Drew Brookman, so., WR, Tomah

￼Deep threat who averaged 26.1 yards per catch and 67 yards per game. … Caught 18 passes for 469 yards and seven touchdowns. … Posted five catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Westby and two catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in a win over Aquinas.

Austin Klug, sr., WR, Caledonia

￼Conference co-offensive player of the year. ... Caught 13 passes for a team-high 247 yards and a touchdown in three games. … Posted 78 yards after the catch. … Had six catches for 111 yards in a win over P-E-M and six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in a win over Chatfield. … Key player for a team that has won 71 straight games after playing just three this fall.

Cezar Garcia, sr., OL, De Soto

￼WFCA All-Region selection as an offensive and defensive lineman. … Was a force in the trenches on both sides of the ball. … Helped the Pirates rush for 148.2 yards per game while totalling 38 tackles and forcing a fumble on defense.

Nathan Gribble, sr., OL,

West Salem