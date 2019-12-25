All-Tribune Football: Caledonia's Noah King is player of the year

“To do it the right way and keep your mouth shut and just prove people wrong.”

Interviews with King always focus on those around him. He’ll discuss his performance, but it is rarely in glowing terms. King always wanted to play well, but the bottom line was winning games.

He was Caledonia’s starting quarterback for 27 games, and he won them all.

“Every game I played, it was just a matter of doing what I could to help us win,” King said. “That’s all I tried to do.”

He did that by making tough throws, by letting his receivers make plays, by using his experience, by killing defenses with his running ability and by making tackles and creating turnovers when called upon.

King impacted every game of the season and needed to in order to separate himself from a deep pool — the deepest in years — of candidates for player of the year.

Bangor’s Carter Horstman, Sparta’s Cole Wisniewski, G-E-T’s Bryce Burns and Onalaska’s Nathan Lubinsky were also dominant players on both sides of the ball. Central quarterback Johnny Davis joined that group and King in the discussion for the selection.