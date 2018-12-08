FIRST TEAM
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
John Glassmaker, West Salem, sr.
All-MVC second team. … Had 45 total tackles, 27 of them solo. … three-year starter on Panthers’ defensive line and a two-year starter at left guard on the offensive line. … Had ability to take over games with big plays at the line and behind it. … Coach Justin Jehn: “He is a weight room junkie and has helped create the culture of our program as part of the MVC.”
Tate Grass, Holmen, sr.
AP and WFCA All-State honorable mention. … MVC Defensive Player of the Year. … Led the Vikings with 16 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, including four against Onalaska on Oct. 12. … Had 35 total tackles in eight games played. … Also had 325 receiving yards and a TD as a tight end.
Conner Haggerty, Onalaska, jr.
All-MVC first team. … Had 79 total tackles, and seven of them were TFLs. He had three TFLs against Aquinas on Aug. 31. … Also had two sacks and two interceptions. … In the final game against Rice Lake, he had nine total tackles. … Also pitched in at running back after injuries put the Hilltoppers in a bind.
Bryce Lee, Aquinas, sr.
WFCA All-Region. … All-MVC first team. … Four-year starter for the Blugolds, and played on both sides of the line. … Also served as the Blugolds’ long snapper. … Led his team with 40 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and four sacks. … According to coach Tom Lee: “He was excellent at point of attack.” … Has gauged interest from FCS and NCAA Division II schools.
LINEBACKERS
Brendan Burke, Bangor, sr.
All-MVC first team. … Was also named to the all-conference first team as an offensive lineman and played a key role for a team that averaged 387 total yards and 31.9 points per game. … Had 106 total tackles — tied with Carter Horstman — and 11 tackles for loss.
Bryce Edwards, Sparta, sr.
WFCA All-Region and All-MVC first team. … Edwards was in on 152 tackles and made 15 of those behind the line of scrimmage. … He also had 2 interceptions, 3 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. … Edwards was also a running back with 1,108 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns for a 7-5 team that won the first two playoff games in program history.
Ethan Olson, West Salem, sr.
All-MVC-first team. … Led the Panthers with 64 total tackles, and a season-high 15 tackles against G-E-T on Aug. 24. … Also had a standout game defensively against Holmen with his team missing other key players. … Coach Justin Jehn said Olson has tremendous speed and instincts that allow him to defend sideline to sideline.
Ryan Wagner, Caledonia, sr.
Found his way in on 30 tackles and led a suffocating defense with 6 sacks. … Recovered three fumbles and knocked down a pass. … Was the Warriors’ kicker and made 35 PATs in addition to punting seven times for an average of 30.6 yards. … Made big plays when needed for a defense that allowed less than one touchdown per game on the way to a state title.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
David Hayden, Central, sr.
AP All-State first team. … WFCA All-State and All-MVC first team. … Topped the state with 8 interceptions and was in on 68 tackles (47 solo). … Had two games with two interceptions and made 8 tackles in a first-round playoff win over Oregon as the Red Raiders went 8-3 and advanced to the second round for the first time in five years.
Caleb Matl, Holmen, jr.
All-MVC first team. … Played in all 10 games for the Vikings. … Had 38 total tackles, including 28 solo tackles. … Matched up with opponents’ top receiver regularly and will return as one of the area’s top defensive backs next season. … Had one fumble recovery and defended eight passes.
Nick Pica, Onalaska, jr.
All-MVC second team. … Had 35 tackles and six interceptions on the season. … Had three interceptions in the Aug. 23 win over Mosinee and two on Sept. 14 over Sparta. … Coach Tom Yashinsky: “Nick always seemed to have interceptions in key situations.”
Second Team
DL: Jesse Fiers, sr., Holmen; Joey Fishel, sr., Houston; Joe Hess, sr., West Salem; Landon Lockington, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Floyd Thomas, jr., Logan
LB: Damond Butler, sr., Logan; Tyler Hannah, jr., Viroqua; Noah King, jr., Caledonia; Shane Roth, sr., Holmen; Luke Wendorf, sr., Sparta
DB: Trevor Jones, sr., Bangor; Andrew Wedwick, sr., Viroqua