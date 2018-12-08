FIRST TEAM
QUARTERBACK
Johnny Davis, Central, jr.
AP All-State honorable mention. ... WFCA All-Region. … MVC’s offensive player of the year. … Completed 60.8 percent of his passes (160-for-263) for 2,471 yards, 22 TDs and 5 INTs. … Also rushed 92 times for 562 yards and 11 TDs. … Team went 8-3 and advanced to the second round of the Division 2 playoffs.
RUNNING BACKS
Ryan Daines, Westby, sr.
AP and WFCA All-State honorable mention. … Coulee Conference player of the year. … Carried 223 times for 1,565 yards and 27 TDs. … Also had 18 catches for 317 yards and 6 more TDs, giving him 33 touchdowns overall. … Scored at least one TD in every game. … Team was 10-2, won the Coulee and two Division 5 playoff games.
Brendan Holt, West Salem, sr.
AP All-State honorable mention. ... WFCA All-Region. … All-MVC first team for a second time. … Rushed for 1,211 yards on 191 carries. … Scored 20 TDs, and had 35 in his Panthers’ tenure. … Scored four TDs on Sept. 21 against Logan. … Being recruited by NCAA Division II schools.
Nick McCabe, Caledonia, sr.
Finalist for Minnesota Football Coaches Association Mr. Football. … Led the Warriors with 1,499 yards and 19 rushing TDs. He scored a TD in the Class AA state championship game, and combined for five TDs during the playoff run. Team is on a 54-game winning streak, which is the longest in the nation.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Jordan Davis, Central, jr.
WFCA All-State honorable mention. … All-MVC first team. … Had 48 catches for 872 yards and 10 TDs for a team that went 8-3 and advanced to the second round of the Division 2 playoffs. … Had four 100-yard games and a season-high 154 on 8 catches in playoff loss to Monona Grove.
Ray Heilman, Onalaska, sr.
All-MVC first team. … Had 68 catches this season and 97 during the last two. ... Had 1,028 yards and 12 TDs. … His best game in the playoffs came against Rice Lake when he had 145 yards and 2 TDs on 11 catches.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Caleb Butler, Holmen, sr.
WFCA All-Region. ... MVC Lineman of the Year. … Holmen ranked in the top 15 in the state in all divisions in yards per game rushing. … Selected all-conference and all-region at offensive line in 2017 and 2018. … Coach Travis Kowalski said Butler never missed a workout in four years and was selected as a team captain this season.
Gage Jessesski, G-E-T, jr.
All-Coulee first team. … Coulee Conference Lineman of the Year. ... Helped the Red Hawks amass 2,734 total yards and more than 2,400 on the ground. ... Defensively, had 26 total tackles.
Hunter Kastenschmidt, Melrose-Mindoro, sr.
WFCA All-Region on both sides of the line. ... Unanimous All-Dairyland. ... Played mostly center for the Mustangs. … Also played defensive tackle where he had an interception return and had a fumble recovery for a TD.
Grant Manke, Bangor, jr.
WFCA All-Region. … Scenic Bluffs Lineman of the Year and All-Scenic Bluffs first team. … Helped the Cardinals rushing attack gain 3,953 yards. … Also played defensive line and had 47 tackles with 15 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. … Bangor lost to Black Hawk in state semifinals.
Alec Morris, Central, sr.
WFCA All-Region. … All-MVC first team. … Only allowed two sacks on the blindside, and was the best run blocker on the Central line. … Assisted the Red Raiders en route to a 1,502-yard season in rushing yards and provided time for a monster season by quarterback Johnny Davis.
SECOND TEAM
SECOND TEAM
QB: Gavin Gillitzer, sr., Prairie du Chien
RB: Jack Beardmore, sr., Caledonia; Brett Gerdes, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Tyler Smock, sr., Prairie du Chien
WR: Jamar Davis, sr., Central; Tate Meiners, sr., Caledonia
OL: Arick Bauer, sr., Caledonia; Guenther Horman, sr., Holmen; Ryan Knight, sr., Westby; Grant Martin, sr., Prairie du Chien; Dylan Noel, jr., West Salem;
PK: Kaley Manglitz, sr., Onalaska
A-P: Cole Wisniewski, jr., Sparta