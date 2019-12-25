All-Tribune football: The First Team

DEFENSE

DL

Conner Haggerty, sr., Onalaska

WFCA All-Region as a DE and TE. … MVC’s lineman of the year. … Had 42 tackles with 7 behind the line of scrimmage and one going for a sack. … Also forced a fumble. … Great blocking TE with 120 receiving yards, 1 TD and 1 two-point conversion.

Grant Manke, sr., Bangor

WFCA All-State. … Scenic Bluffs Conference’s lineman of the year. … Made 58 tackles with 3 for loss and 2 quarterback sacks. … Just as dominant on the offensive line, where he helped pave the way for 390 total yards per game for a 12-1 team that was a Division 7 state semifinalist.

Drake Schams, sr., Holmen

WFCA All-Region. … All-MVC first team. … Made 64 tackles (28 solo) as one of the most consistent DLs in putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. … Made 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and registered 7½ sacks for a defense that allowed 67 conference points.

LB

Bryce Burns, sr., G-E-T