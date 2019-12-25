All-Tribune football: The First Team

FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB
Austin Larson, sr., Onalaska
All-MVC first team. … Helped Hilltoppers win the MVC outright with a 6-0 record. … Completed 104 of 177 passes (58.8 percent). … Threw 23 touchdown passes and just 4 interceptions. … Rushed for 196 yards and 5 touchdowns. … Passed for more than 300 yards twice.
RB
Brett Holden, sr., Holmen
WFCA All-Region. … All-MVC first team. … Carried 187 times for 1,196 yards (6.4 per attempt, 108.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns. … Scored 4 touchdowns in a game twice and had a season-high 262 yards and 3 touchdowns in a first-round playoff win over Watertown.
Carter Horstman, sr., Bangor
AP All-State first team for All-Purpose. … WFCA All-State as RB and LB. … Scenic Bluffs Player of the Year. … Rushed for 2,234 yards (9.8 per rush, 171.8 per game) and 33 touchdowns for state semifinalists. … Made 130 tackles (7 for loss) and had 5 interceptions.
Trevor Rebhahn, sr., De Soto
WFCA All-Region. … All-Ridge and Valley first team. … Rushed for 1,615 yards (6.9 per carry, 161.5 per game) and 24 touchdowns. … Over 200 yards three times (season-high 239) and scored 4 TDs in a game twice. … In on 75 tackles with 2 sacks and 1 interception.
WR
Landon Peterson, jr., Onalaska
WFCA All-Region. … All-MVC first team. … Caught 33 passes for 739 yards (22.4 per catch, 73.9 per game) and 12 touchdowns for the conference champs. … Also carried the ball 10 times for 86 yards. … Had at least 1 TD in nine of 10 games and a season-high 174 yards vs. Tomah.
Eli King, so., Caledonia
All-Southeast District. … All-Three Rivers Conference. … Caught 50 passes for 958 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Class AA state champs. … Returned 3 kickoffs for TDs and 3 punts for TDs. … One of the most dynamic players in the Coulee Region.
OL
Ethan Krueger, sr., Sparta
WFCA All-Region. … All-MVC first team. … Three-year starter on both sides of the ball and key reason the Spartans won 13 games the last two seasons after winning 18 the previous 10. … Blocked for an offense that averaged 30.8 points and 316.7 yards per game.
Wyatt Lee, sr., G-E-T
WFCA All-Region. … Unanimous All-South Central Conference as a left guard. … Helped Red Hawks (10-2) win the conference and advance to the Division 4 state quarterfinals. … Offense averaged 37.6 points and 336.1 total yards (305.1 rushing) per game.
Jaden Nesseth, sr., Holmen
All-MVC first team. … Key piece to a triple-option offense that had a big season. … The Vikings averaged 28.1 points per game with a rushing attack that averaged 244.8 yards. … Holmen averaged 302.1 total yards per game in becoming a playoff qualifier for the 11th year in a row.
Michael Reed, sr., Bangor
WFCA All-Region. … All-Scenic Bluffs Conference first team. … Played tackle on the right side of an offensive line that helped the Cardinals average 47.8 points and 390 total yards per game. … The rushing game accounted for 349.2 yards. … Had 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.
Colton Hougom, sr., Onalaska
All-MVC first team. … Key player on an offensive line that helped the Hilltoppers win the MC and produce averages of 31.4 points and an area-best 402.3 yards per game. … Onalaska had a very balanced offense with 197 rushing yards per game and 205 passing yards per game.
DEFENSE
DL
Conner Haggerty, sr., Onalaska
WFCA All-Region as a DE and TE. … MVC’s lineman of the year. … Had 42 tackles with 7 behind the line of scrimmage and one going for a sack. … Also forced a fumble. … Great blocking TE with 120 receiving yards, 1 TD and 1 two-point conversion.
Grant Manke, sr., Bangor
WFCA All-State. … Scenic Bluffs Conference’s lineman of the year. … Made 58 tackles with 3 for loss and 2 quarterback sacks. … Just as dominant on the offensive line, where he helped pave the way for 390 total yards per game for a 12-1 team that was a Division 7 state semifinalist.
Drake Schams, sr., Holmen
WFCA All-Region. … All-MVC first team. … Made 64 tackles (28 solo) as one of the most consistent DLs in putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. … Made 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and registered 7½ sacks for a defense that allowed 67 conference points.
LB
Bryce Burns, sr., G-E-T
WFCA All-State, AP All-State honorable mention. … South Central’s defensive player of the year. … Made 60 solo tackles and had 119 total for a defense that allowed 34 points in its last 6 games. … Had 8 tackles for loss. … Rushed for 1,455 yards and scored 22 touchdowns to go with 23 two-point conversions.
Tyler Hannah, sr., Prairie du Chien
WFCA All-Region. … All-SWC first team. … In on 131 total tackles with 44 solos. … Had 12 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, an interception and forced and recovered a fumble. … Averaged 5.8 yards per carry and had 742 yards and 9 touchdowns for a Division 4 state semifinalist.
Noah King, sr., Caledonia
Minnesota Mr. Football finalist. … AP All-State third team QB. … Had 29 tackles, 1 sack, 4 interceptions and recovered 2 fumbles. … Returned an INT and fumble for TDs. … Passed for 2,422 yards and 40 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. … Rushed for 811 yards and 14 TDs.
Nathan Lubinsky, sr., Onalaska
AP All-State honorable mention. … WFCA All-Region. … All-MVC first team. … Had 81 tackles (32 solo) and played on the line early before moving back to LB. … Forced and recovered 2 fumbles. … Rushed for 1,365 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught a TD pass.
Dylan Westcott, sr., Holmen
WFCA All-Region. … All-MVC first team. … A terror wherever he lined up on the field. … Had 53 solo tackles and 69 assists on a defense that held 5 opponents to 7 points or less. … Had 9 tackles for loss and a sack. … Intercepted 4 passes, returned 1 for a TD and forced a fumble.
DB
Mason Kramer, sr., Prairie du Chien
WFCA All-Region. … All-SWC first team. … Intercepted 9 passes (3 vs. Waterloo) and recovered a fumble for an 11-2 team. … Made 57 tackles (23 solo). … Also a force at WR with 55 catches for 926 yards (five 100-yard games). … Had 10 receiving touchdowns.
Davis Wenthe, sr., G-E-T
WFCA All-Region. … All-South Central first team. … Had 7 interceptions — all in the last 7 games with 2 against Wautoma. … Had 51 total tackles with 29 solos. … Received limited carries, but rushed for 4 TDs and had a season-high 101 yards in a win over Mauston.
Cole Wisniewski, sr., Sparta
AP All-State honorable mention. … WFCA All-State honorable mention. … MVC defensive player of the year. … Was in on 75 tackles with 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles. … Rushed for 1,181 yards and 14 TDs and passed for 794 yards and 8 TDs.
SPECIALS
All-purpose
Johnny Davis, sr., Central
AP All-State second-team QB. … WFCA All-State and MVC Offensive Player of the Year. … Was 126-for-257 for 1,839 yards, 15 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. … Rushed for 1,335 yards and 20 touchdowns. … Also made 6 successful 2-point conversions.
Punter
Dylan Coleman, sr., Prairie du Chien
All-SWC first team. … Averaged 35.9 yards on 44 attempts with 11 of them downed inside the 20-yard line. … Also completed 121 of 238 passes for 1,919 yards and 16 touchdowns. … Rushed for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns. … Made 55 tackles and intercepted 4 passes.
PK
Brekan Turner, so., Holmen
Split kicking duties with the Vikings and made 12 of 16 extra points, but also made 4 of 6 attempts on field goals. … Made a 41-yard field goal against Chippewa Falls, 34-yarder against Menomonie, 30-yarder against Stevens Point, 34-yarder against Onalaska.